Indian Youth Congress Workers Protest Against PM Modi At Delhi AI Impact Summit

Around 10 Indian Youth Congress workers protested inside Delhi's AI Impact Summit against PM Narendra Modi, shouting slogans like "PM is compromised". They were detained and removed by security. Summit inaugurated by PM Modi continues with global leaders

Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Saher Hiba Khan
Updated on:
Youth Congress protest at AI Summit Youth Congress members detained AI Summit
A Delhi Police personnel on duty mentioned plans to heighten security inside the halls following the "unfortunate episode". Photo: X
  • Around 10 Indian Youth Congress workers briefly protested against PM Modi inside Hall No 5 of the AI Impact Summit in Delhi.

  • Protesters wore T-shirts with Modi and Trump images along with slogans like "PM is compromised", "Epstein Files" and "India US Trade Deal".

  • Security personnel removed and detained the group immediately; no party flags were displayed during the incident.

A group of Indian Youth Congress workers briefly disrupted the AI Impact Summit in Delhi by staging a protest and raising slogans against Prime Minister Narendra Modi, leading to their swift removal and detention by security personnel.

According to PTI, around 10 people were detained during the incident at the exhibition hall. A senior police officer stated that they were protesting at the summit and were taken to Tilak Marg police station. "They were removed immediately and were taken to Tilak Marg police station. No one will be allowed to breach law and order situation," the officer said.

The protesters entered Hall No 5, wearing or holding white T-shirts printed with images of Prime Minister Modi and US President Donald Trump, along with slogans such as "India US Trade Deal", "Epstein Files" and "PM is compromised". This caused a commotion, with heated exchanges between some attendees and a few protesters.

PTI reported that while the group carried no party flags or symbols indicating political affiliation, one of them claimed to be "from the Indian Youth Congress". A Delhi Police personnel on duty mentioned plans to heighten security inside the halls following the "unfortunate episode".

The protest lasted only a few minutes before the group was bundled out, catching guests and visitors by surprise amid the high-profile event.

The AI Impact Summit is taking place from February 16-20 at Bharat Mandapam, featuring heads of state, global AI leaders, academicians, researchers, heads of tech giants, and philanthropists. Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the 2026 summit on Thursday, attended by world leaders and tech executives.

As the protesters moved to the lobby and shouted "PM is compromised" against a large backdrop, a guest with an authenticated entry badge confronted them, saying it is they "who were compromised" as this episode "tarnished the image of India". The guest called on security to remove them.

Reported PTI, a student from Ludhiana visiting the Impact Arena on Friday explained that general visitors register online via the summit website, receiving a QR code by email with their name and organisation or institution details, which is scanned for entry at Bharat Mandapam.

(With inputs from PTI)

Published At:
