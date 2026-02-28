Modi Calls Congress 'Muslim League-Maoist Congress' Over AI Protest

Prime Minister Narendra Modi criticised Congress as 'Muslim League-Maoist Congress' for youth wing's shirtless protest at India AI Impact Summit, saying it tarnished India's image. He inaugurated projects worth Rs 16,600 crore in Ajmer

Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Saher Hiba Khan
Updated on:
PM Modi on Congress INC Muslim League remark Maoist Congress allegation
The Muslim League's hatred towards India was the reason for the Partition and today, the Congress is acting in the same manner, Modi said. Photo: Bikas Das; Representative image
  • PM Modi labelled Congress as "Muslim League-Maoist Congress" for its youth wing's shirtless protest at the India AI Impact Summit.

  • He accused the opposition of trying to insult India in front of foreign dignitaries and tarnish the nation's image due to repeated election losses.

  • Modi inaugurated and laid foundation stones for development works worth over Rs 16,600 crore during his Ajmer rally in Rajasthan.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi criticised the Congress party on Saturday, labelling it the "Muslim League-Maoist Congress" for its youth wing's "shirtless protest" at an AI summit, which he said aimed to malign India.

According to PTI, Modi made these remarks at a rally at Kayad Vishram Sthal in Rajasthan's Ajmer, where he was present to lay the foundation stones and inaugurate development works worth over Rs 16,600 crore.

He accused the Congress of creating "an entire drama to insult India before foreign dignitaries," referring to the "shirtless protest" by the Indian Youth Congress at the recently concluded India AI Impact Summit in Delhi.

While the country's people felt proud, the Congress tried to defame the country in front of foreign dignitaries, he said.

PTI reported that Modi further stated, "The Congress has been continuously losing (elections) across the country, and due to its anger, it is taking revenge by tarnishing India's image."

He added, "There was a time when the Congress was known as the INC -- Indian National Congress. But today, that INC no longer remains... and it has become MMC -- Muslim League-Maoist Congress."

The Muslim League's hatred towards India was the reason for the Partition and today, the Congress is acting in the same manner, Modi said.

History bears witness to the Muslim League's hatred towards India, which is why the country was partitioned. Today, the Congress is acting in the same manner, he said.

"Maoists, too, resent India's prosperity, our Constitution, and our successful democracy. They carry out ambush attacks. Similarly, the Congress intrudes anywhere it can to malign the nation," he said.

According to PTI, the prime minister asserted that the country will never forgive the Congress' misdeeds, adding that defaming the nation and weakening its armed forces has long been the opposition party's habit.

"Our forces earned global recognition for their valour, but Congress leaders chose to amplify the false narratives of our adversaries. The Congress opposes whatever is good for the nation, whatever benefits the country and its citizens. This is why the country is teaching the Congress a lesson today," Modi said.

(With inputs from PTI)

