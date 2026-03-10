Congress Slams Jaishankar’s West Asia Statement, Targets Modi’s Foreign Policy

With the safety of about one crore Indians in the region as its top priority, along with securing energy security and trade, India on Monday called for a de-escalation of tensions in West Asia and called for communication and diplomacy to tackle all underlying issues.



On February 28, Iran's 86-year-old Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei was murdered in a significant military assault by the United States and Israel. According to officials, the conflict has killed at least 1,230 people in Iran, 397 in Lebanon, and 11 in Israel thus far.



Jaishankar stated in a suo motu speech in Parliament that New Delhi supported preserving the geographical integrity and sovereignty of every state in the area. He defended allowing the Iranian ship to dock at an Indian port as the right decision taken on humanitarian grounds.