Lebanon Extends Parliament Term by Two Years

However, the decision has sparked sharp criticism. Lebanese Forces leader Samir Geagea condemned the two-year term extension as an attempt by certain parties to cling to power, insisting that the crisis would not persist for that long. His "Strong Republic" bloc submitted an alternative draft law proposing only a six-month delay to allow for elections once immediate hostilities ease. Critics, including opposition voices, warn that prolonging the mandate avoids voter judgment at a time when Hezbollah's influence has reportedly diminished due to military setbacks.