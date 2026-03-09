Lebanon Extends Parliament Term by Two Years

Summary of this article
Lebanon's parliament has voted to extend its term by two years, postponing the scheduled May 2026 parliamentary elections due to the ongoing conflict involving Israel.
The decision follows an agreement among key leaders with the extension requiring majority approval in the 128-member legislature; it was justified by security concerns, displacement, and the impossibility of holding safe, fair polls under current war conditions.
Opposition figures, including Lebanese Forces leader Samir Geagea, have rejected the two-year delay while critics view the move as a way for incumbent parties to avoid electoral accountability amid Hezbollah's weakened position.
Lebanon's parliament has formally extended its mandate by two years, effectively postponing parliamentary elections originally scheduled for May 2026, as the country grapples with intensified Israeli military operations, renewed Hezbollah strikes, and the spillover from the escalating U.S.-Israel conflict with Iran.
The extension was approved following a plenary session on Monday, with lawmakers convening amid Israeli airstrikes over Beirut's southern suburbs. Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri announced the decision, framing it as a necessary response to the "force majeure" created by the war, widespread displacement, security threats, and the inability to conduct credible elections in the current environment.
Lebanon's leaders, including President Joseph Aoun, Prime Minister Nawaf Salam, and Speaker Berri, had reached a consensus earlier in the week on the two-year postponement. Senior officials cited the resumption of direct clashes between Israel and Hezbollah—marked by missile exchanges, Israeli ground incursions into southern Lebanon, and waves of airstrikes—as rendering timely polls unfeasible. Lebanon last held parliamentary elections in 2022, and the current 128-member house's term was set to conclude soon.
Proponents of the extension, including some independent MPs like Neemat Frem who drafted related proposals, argued that the delay—potentially until 2028—ensures institutional continuity until the war subsides. Deputy Speaker Elias Bou Saab described the move as "justified" given Lebanon's tragic circumstances.
However, the decision has sparked sharp criticism. Lebanese Forces leader Samir Geagea condemned the two-year term extension as an attempt by certain parties to cling to power, insisting that the crisis would not persist for that long. His "Strong Republic" bloc submitted an alternative draft law proposing only a six-month delay to allow for elections once immediate hostilities ease. Critics, including opposition voices, warn that prolonging the mandate avoids voter judgment at a time when Hezbollah's influence has reportedly diminished due to military setbacks.
The move comes against a backdrop of Lebanon being drawn deeper into the regional conflict. Hezbollah has launched missiles at Israel in recent days, prompting Israeli troops to advance in the south and carry out intensified bombings. The war's expansion, including U.S. involvement against Iran, has exacerbated Lebanon's internal divisions, economic strain, and humanitarian challenges.
International observers and some partners have expressed concerns over democratic backsliding, though the extension aligns with precedents in Lebanon's turbulent political history. Authorities maintain that the priority remains national stability and ending the violence, with any future elections to be held only when conditions permit safe participation.
This development underscores the fragility of Lebanon's democratic processes amid prolonged instability and external pressures, leaving the political landscape uncertain as the country navigates one of its most severe crises in decades.