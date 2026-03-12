African Union Warns Of Economic Fallout As West Asia Conflict Intensifies

The African Union has issued an urgent warning over escalating military strikes in the Persian Gulf, cautioning that the violence threatens global energy supplies and risks severe economic consequences for African nations.
In a statement released Monday, African Union Commission Chairperson Mahmoud Ali Youssouf condemned attacks on energy and transport infrastructure in the region, urging all parties to exercise "maximum restraint" and pursue "swift de-escalation" of hostilities.
"Stability in the Gulf region is of particular importance for global energy security and the international economy, with direct implications for African economies," Youssouf said.
The warning comes as the conflict between US-Israeli forces and Iran expands across the Gulf. Iranian forces have launched retaliatory strikes against US assets and regional aviation hubs following what Tehran describes as unprovoked US-Israeli attacks on February 28 that killed Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, several top commanders, and hundreds of civilians.
The deadliest reported incident which US media has suggested was carried out by American forces, struck a girls' school in the Iranian city of Minab, reportedly killing 168 children.
Iran's retaliatory actions have targeted major regional aviation hubs, including Dubai International Airport, the world's busiest, where damage and casualties have been reported. Sites near international airports in Bahrain, Kuwait, and Iraq have also been struck.
Russian President Vladimir Putin warned Monday that oil production dependent on the Strait of Hormuz could grind to a halt within a month due to the ongoing bombing campaign. Traffic through the critical waterway has fallen sharply in recent days after several tankers were hit, pushing crude prices above $100 per barrel and triggering expectations of emergency energy measures in the European Union and other major economies.
Youssouf warned that rising oil prices, disrupted trade routes, and airspace closures are already affecting African exporters, airlines, and nationals living in the Gulf region. He called for the protection of civilians and safe passage for foreign nationals, including Africans residing in Gulf states.
According to Business Insider Africa, nations heavily dependent on imported fuel, including Congo, South Africa, Kenya, Tanzania, Uganda, Ethiopia, and Côte d'Ivoire, are expected to be among the hardest hit by the disruptions.
The AU chairperson said he is closely monitoring what he termed "concerning incidents" and emphasized that de-escalation remains critical for preventing further damage to global supply chains and African economies.