African Union Warns Of Economic Fallout As West Asia Conflict Intensifies

African Union Commission Chairperson Mahmoud Ali Youssouf condemned attacks on energy and transport infrastructure in the region.

O
Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Jinit Parmar
Updated on:
Published at:
African Union, Israeli-American attacks, African Union crisis
War Erupts As Trump Threatens Annihilation Of Iran, Tehran Retaliates Photo: Source: AP
info_icon

The African Union has issued an urgent warning over escalating military strikes in the Persian Gulf, cautioning that the violence threatens global energy supplies and risks severe economic consequences for African nations.

In a statement released Monday, African Union Commission Chairperson Mahmoud Ali Youssouf condemned attacks on energy and transport infrastructure in the region, urging all parties to exercise "maximum restraint" and pursue "swift de-escalation" of hostilities.

"Stability in the Gulf region is of particular importance for global energy security and the international economy, with direct implications for African economies," Youssouf said.

The warning comes as the conflict between US-Israeli forces and Iran expands across the Gulf. Iranian forces have launched retaliatory strikes against US assets and regional aviation hubs following what Tehran describes as unprovoked US-Israeli attacks on February 28 that killed Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, several top commanders, and hundreds of civilians.

The deadliest reported incident which US media has suggested was carried out by American forces, struck a girls' school in the Iranian city of Minab, reportedly killing 168 children.

Iran's retaliatory actions have targeted major regional aviation hubs, including Dubai International Airport, the world's busiest, where damage and casualties have been reported. Sites near international airports in Bahrain, Kuwait, and Iraq have also been struck.

Russian President Vladimir Putin warned Monday that oil production dependent on the Strait of Hormuz could grind to a halt within a month due to the ongoing bombing campaign. Traffic through the critical waterway has fallen sharply in recent days after several tankers were hit, pushing crude prices above $100 per barrel and triggering expectations of emergency energy measures in the European Union and other major economies.

Related Content
President Donald Trump salutes as an Army carry team moves a flag-draped transfer case with the remains of Sgt. Declan Coady, 20, of West Des Moines, Iowa, who was killed in a drone strike at a command center in Kuwait after the U.S. and Israel launched its military campaign against Iran, during a casualty return - AP/ Julia Demaree Nikhinson
Epic Faux Pas: How Trump Keeps Shifting The Goalpost In The War Against Iran
Iran is well aware of New Delhi’s shifting stance. - IMAGO; Representative image
Maximum Restraint Diplomacy: Can India Sustain Tightrope Walk On Iran Conflict?
S Jaishankar - Shuttershock
Jaishankar In Lok Sabha: India Favours Peace, Dialogue And Diplomacy In West Asia Conflict
The comments came as Trump arrived to deliver the State of the Union address to a joint session of Congress in the House Chamber at the US Capitol in Washington, D.C., on February 24. - File Photo; Representative image
Trump Prefers Diplomacy To Resolve Iran Crisis But Vows No Nuclear Weapons For Tehran
Related Content

Youssouf warned that rising oil prices, disrupted trade routes, and airspace closures are already affecting African exporters, airlines, and nationals living in the Gulf region. He called for the protection of civilians and safe passage for foreign nationals, including Africans residing in Gulf states.

According to Business Insider Africa, nations heavily dependent on imported fuel, including Congo, South Africa, Kenya, Tanzania, Uganda, Ethiopia, and Côte d'Ivoire, are expected to be among the hardest hit by the disruptions.

The AU chairperson said he is closely monitoring what he termed "concerning incidents" and emphasized that de-escalation remains critical for preventing further damage to global supply chains and African economies.

SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Middle East Conflict: Last Batch Of Stranded South Africa, West Indies Players Departs From India

  2. ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Prize Money: India Earned INR 21.9 Crore - Check Each Team's Payout List

  3. Naman Awards 2026: Dravid To Receive Lifetime Achievement Award; Gill To Be Named Cricketer Of The Year - Report

  4. IPL 2026: From Hardik Pandya And Shubman Gill To Shreyas Iyer - Know Your Captains For Upcoming Season

  5. On This Day: South Africa Chase Down 434 In Thrilling Finish Against Australia In Johannesburg

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Indian Wells Open: Novak Djokovic Falls To Defending Champ Jack Draper In Three Sets

  2. Who Is Vaishnavi Adkar? Women's Singles Player Who Made History At The W100 Bengaluru Open 2026

  3. Rybakina Vs Birrell, WTA Dubai Open: Australian Open Champion Eases Into Round Of 16

  4. Alcaraz Vs Rinderknech, ATP Qatar Open: Spaniard Continues Perfect Start To 2026

  5. Will Serena Williams Return To Professional Tennis? American Legend Listed For Comeback On February 22

Badminton

  1. Lakshya Sen Vs Shi Yu Qi Highlights, All England Open 2026: Indian Shuttler Floors World No. 1 In Three-Game Thriller

  2. All England Open 2026: PV Sindhu Returns To India Safely After Being Stranded In Dubai Due to US-Israel-Iran Conflict

  3. BWF Swiss Open 2026: Ayush, Prannoy And Tanvi Exit; Sat-Chi Advance To Last 16 In An Overall Disappointing Day For India

  4. Swiss Open 2026: Treesa-Gayatri Forced To Retire Hurt In Opening Round

  5. Saina Nehwal Joins India's International Movement To Unite Nations Advisory Board On International Women’s Day

Trending Stories

National News

  1. LPG Supply Crunch Disrupts Kitchens Across Indian Cities

  2. Day In Pics: March 11, 2026

  3. Strait Of Hormuz Closed Only To US, Israel & Europe: India’s 40% Crude Imports Unaffected

  4. JNU Violence And The ‘Victim Card’: When Campus Dissent Meets A Police Crackdown

  5. Bulldozers And Barricades Descend On Uttam Nagar After Holi Clash

Entertainment News

  1. Red Lorry Film Festival 2026: 10 Horror Essentials To Catch This Weekend

  2. Mona Singh Interview | “I Wanted My Journey To Unfold With Intention Rather Than Impulsivity”

  3. Tighee Review | Jeejivisha Kale's Transcendent Portrait Of Womanhood Centres A Volatile Mother–Daughter Trio

  4. Sumit Arora Interview | “If The Passion Is Real, You Find A Way”

  5. US–Israel Strikes In Iran: Mark Ruffalo, Jack White, Carrie Coon And Other Hollywood Celebs Condemn Military Action

US News

  1. DOJ Releases More Epstein Files Containing Uncorroborated Assault Claim Against Trump

  2. US Military To Continue Large-Scale Combat Operations For Weeks Against Iran: Trump

  3. Ghislaine Maxwell: The Woman At The Centre Of The Epstein Files Saga

  4. The Epstein Files And Crypto’s Origins

  5. Clintons Call For Epstein Testimony To Be Held Publicly

World News

  1. The Handmaid's Tale: From Cuba To Iran, A Dystopian Landscape

  2. EU Condemns Rising Settler Violence In West Bank, Calls On Israel To Act

  3. How The US–Israel Assault on Iran Is Linked With The Crisis of American Capitalism

  4. Minab’s Small Coffins

  5. Fire Breaks Out On Thai Cargo Ship Near Strait of Hormuz; Three Crew Missing

Latest Stories

  1. Close Shave For Farooq Abdullah, After Gunshot Fired At Jammu Wedding

  2. PM Modi Urges No To Panic Over LPG Shortage

  3. Lessons From Dandi March: What Happened To India’s Culture Of Protest?

  4. Over 500 Indians Evacuated From Qatar To India Amid West Asia Tensions

  5. 33 Years After 1993 Serial Blasts, How Mumbai Has Changed

  6. On This Day: South Africa Chase Down 434 In Thrilling Finish Against Australia In Johannesburg

  7. Indian Seafarer Killed In Iranian Suicide Boat Attack On US-owned Tanker Near Iraq

  8. Kritika Kamra And Gaurav Kapur Are Married: Malaika Arora, Farhan Akhtar And Others Attend Intimate Wedding Ceremony