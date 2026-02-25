Trump Prefers Diplomacy To Resolve Iran Crisis But Vows No Nuclear Weapons For Tehran

President Trump favours diplomatic means to address the confrontation with Iran.
He firmly stated he will never allow Tehran to develop nuclear weapons.
The remarks were made ahead of his State of the Union address on 24 February 2026.
US President Donald Trump stated that he favours addressing the standoff with Iran through diplomatic channels, while issuing a firm warning that he would never permit Tehran to acquire nuclear weapons.
According to AFP, Trump made the remarks in connection with the ongoing confrontation between Washington and Tehran. He emphasised his preference for a negotiated solution but maintained a clear red line on Iran's nuclear ambitions.
The comments came as Trump arrived to deliver the State of the Union address to a joint session of Congress in the House Chamber at the US Capitol in Washington, D.C., on February 24. AFP reported that the president used the occasion to reiterate his administration's stance on the Iran issue.
Trump said he wanted to solve the confrontation with Iran through diplomatic means but warned that he would never allow Tehran to develop nuclear weapons.
Reported AFP, the president's position reflects a continuation of his approach to foreign policy challenges, balancing the prospect of talks with uncompromising opposition to Iran's potential nuclear weapon capability. No further details on immediate diplomatic initiatives were provided in the statement.
(With inputs from AFP)