Tehran Times Publishes Faces Of Slain Children, Issues Direct Challenge To Trump

Above the grid of young faces, the headline read simply: "Trump, Look Them In The Eyes."

Outlook News Desk
The Tehran Times, known for reflecting the views of the Iranian establishment, used its front page to counter that assertion, placing the human cost of the conflict at the center of the debate. Photo: X.com
  • The Tehran Times published a front page featuring portraits of children reportedly killed in a Minab school strike, with the headline "Trump, Look Them In The Eyes," holding President Trump responsible.

  • The newspaper's editorial accuses Trump of making false claims and deflecting blame for atrocities, following his statement that Iran was responsible for the strike due to its "inaccurate" munitions.

  • The publication represents a sharp escalation in rhetoric from the Iranian establishment, highlighting the human cost of the conflict amid a lack of independent verification and growing fears of regional instability.

Iran’s English-language newspaper, the Tehran Times, published a stark front-page message to US President Donald Trump on Sunday, featuring portraits of every child reportedly killed in a missile strike on an elementary school in the southern town of Minab.

Above the grid of young faces, the headline read simply: "Trump, Look Them In The Eyes."

In an accompanying editorial, the Tehran Times accused the president of perpetuating false narratives regarding the military situation. "US President Donald Trump's pronouncements on the ongoing military invasion of Iran have been marred by a pattern of demonstrably false claims, deflection of responsibility for atrocities, and a defiant rejection of diplomatic solutions," the paper stated.

The publication is a direct response to remarks made by Trump on Saturday. While speaking to reporters, the president deflected blame for the elementary school tragedy onto Iran itself.

"We think it was done by Iran. Because they are very inaccurate, as you know, with their munitions. They have no accuracy whatsoever," Trump said.

The Tehran Times, known for reflecting the views of the Iranian establishment, used its front page to counter that assertion, placing the human cost of the conflict at the center of the debate.

