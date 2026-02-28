‘Take Over Your Government’: Trump Urges Iranians To Rise As US-backed Strikes Hit Tehran

Trump urges uprising. He told Iranians to “take over your government,” calling it their “only chance for generations” as strikes intensify.
Trump announced “major combat operations” and warned Iran’s military to stand down or “face certain death.”
US-backed Israeli strikes targeted Tehran and other cities; smoke was reported near Ayatollah Ali Khamenei’s offices, with fuel queue
US President Donald Trump ended an eight-minute address on Truth Social with a direct appeal to the Iranian people, urging them to overthrow their leadership as US-backed strikes intensified across the country.
“Finally, to the great, proud people of Iran, I say tonight that the hour of your freedom is at hand,” Trump said. “Stay sheltered. Don’t leave your home. It’s very dangerous outside. Bombs will be dropping everywhere. When we are finished, take over your government. It will be yours to take. This will be probably your only chance for generations.”
He claimed that Iranians had long sought American support. “For many years, you have asked for America’s help. But you never got it. No president was willing to do what I am willing to do tonight. Now you have a president who is giving you what you want,” Trump said.
“America is backing you with overwhelming strength and devastating force. Now is the time to seize control of your destiny and to unleash the prosperous and glorious future that is close within your reach. This is the moment for action. Do not let it pass.”
The remarks came after Trump announced what he described as “major combat operations” against Iran and issued a stark warning to its military leadership. In a video posted by the White House on X, he told Iranian officials to “lay down your arms” or “you will face certain death.” He offered what he described as immunity if they stood down, but warned of severe consequences if attacks on US and allied interests continued.
“The lives of courageous American heroes may be lost and we may have casualties, that often happens in war,” Trump said in the video. “But we’re doing this not for now. We’re doing this for the future, and it is a noble mission.”
Earlier on Saturday, Israel carried out a daylight strike on Tehran with US support. According to Euronews, one apparent strike hit near the offices of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, 86, who has not appeared in public for days. Witnesses reported a thick cloud of smoke rising over the area. Iranian media said at least three explosions were heard in the city centre.
Blasts were also reported in several cities, including the capital Tehran and Isfahan in central Iran.
Reuters reported long queues at petrol stations in Tehran as many residents attempted to leave the city. An unnamed Iranian official told the news agency that several ministries in southern Tehran had been targeted.
According to the Associated Press, mobile phone services were cut in parts of Iran following the Israeli attacks, disrupting communication as the strikes continued.
The developments mark a sharp escalation in tensions between the US and Iran, fuelling fears of a broader regional conflict.
