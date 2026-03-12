Los Angeles 153-128 Minnesota, NBA: Kawhi Leonard Scores 45 Points As Clippers Beat Timberwolves

Kawhi Leonard scored 45 points and the Los Angeles Clippers routed the Minnesota Timberwolves 153-128 in the NBA on Thursday (March 12, 2026), pushing their win-loss ratio above 0.500 with their third straight victory and sixth in seven games. Eighth in the Western Conference at 33-32 after opening 6-21, the Clippers had their highest points total of the season. Leonard was 15 of 20 from the field, 6 of 9 on 3s and made 9 of 10 free throws. Los Angeles made 19 of 37 3s. Bennedict Mathurin scored 22 points for Los Angeles. Clippers newcomer Darius Garland had 21, hitting five 3-pointers. Anthony Edwards led Minnesota with 36 points and Naz Reid had 18.

P
Photo Webdesk
Updated on:
Published at:
Los Angeles Clippers Vs Minnesota Timberwolves NBA basketball-Kawhi Leonard
Los Angeles Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard (2) retrieves a rebound against Minnesota Timberwolves forward Jaden McDaniels (3) during the second half of an NBA basketball game in Inglewood, California. | Photo: AP/Jessie Alcheh
1/9
Los Angeles Clippers Vs Minnesota Timberwolves NBA basketball-Anthony Edwards
Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards (5) reacts towards referee CJ Washington (12) during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Los Angeles Clippers, Wednesday, March 11, 2026, in Inglewood, California. | Photo: AP/Jessie Alcheh
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
2/9
Los Angeles Clippers Vs Minnesota Timberwolves NBA basketball-Anthony Edwards
Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards, right, shoots as Los Angeles Clippers guard Bennedict Mathurin, center, and forward Nicolas Batum, back left, watch during the second half of an NBA basketball game, in Inglewood, California. | Photo: AP/Jessie Alcheh
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
3/9
Los Angeles Clippers Vs Minnesota Timberwolves NBA basketball-Kawhi Leonard
Los Angeles Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard (2) reacts after making a three point basket during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Minnesota Timberwolves, in Inglewood, California. | Photo: AP/Jessie Alcheh
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
4/9
Los Angeles Clippers Vs Minnesota Timberwolves NBA basketball-Anthony Edwards
Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards, back, defends against Los Angeles Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard, front, during the second half of an NBA basketball game, in Inglewood, California. | Photo: AP/Jessie Alcheh
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
5/9
Los Angeles Clippers Vs Minnesota Timberwolves NBA basketball-Darius Garland
Los Angeles Clippers guard Darius Garland (10) gestures after making a three point basket during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Minnesota Timberwolves, in Inglewood, California. | Photo: AP/Jessie Alcheh
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
6/9
Los Angeles Clippers Vs Minnesota Timberwolves NBA basketball-Kawhi Leonard
Los Angeles Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard (2) dunks against Minnesota Timberwolves center Rudy Gobert, right, as Los Angeles Clippers guard Kris Dunn, left, watches during the first half of an NBA basketball game, in Inglewood, California. | Photo: AP/Jessie Alcheh
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
7/9
Los Angeles Clippers Vs Minnesota Timberwolves NBA basketball-Jordan Miller
Los Angeles Clippers guard Jordan Miller (22) dribbles against Minnesota Timberwolves guard Bones Hyland, left, during the first half of an NBA basketball game, in Inglewood, California. | Photo: AP/Jessie Alcheh
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
8/9
Los Angeles Clippers Vs Minnesota Timberwolves NBA basketball-Kawhi Leonard
Los Angeles Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard (2) shoots against Minnesota Timberwolves center Naz Reid (11) during the first half of an NBA basketball game, in Inglewood, California. | Photo: AP/Jessie Alcheh
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
9/9
Los Angeles Clippers Vs Minnesota Timberwolves NBA basketball-
Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards (5) draws a foul against Los Angeles Clippers forward Isaiah Jackson (23) and guard Jordan Miller (22) during the first half of an NBA basketball game, in Inglewood, California. | Photo: AP/Jessie Alcheh
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

CLOSE

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Middle East Conflict: Last Batch Of Stranded South Africa, West Indies Players Departs From India

  2. ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Prize Money: India Earned INR 21.9 Crore - Check Each Team's Payout List

  3. Naman Awards 2026: Dravid To Receive Lifetime Achievement Award; Gill To Be Named Cricketer Of The Year - Report

  4. IPL 2026: From Hardik Pandya And Shubman Gill To Shreyas Iyer - Know Your Captains For Upcoming Season

  5. On This Day: South Africa Chase Down 434 In Thrilling Finish Against Australia In Johannesburg

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Bhambri-Goransson Vs Erler-Vavassori, Indian Wells: Yuki Enters Maiden ATP Masters 1000 Semi-Finals

  2. Indian Wells Open: Novak Djokovic Falls To Defending Champ Jack Draper In Three Sets

  3. Who Is Vaishnavi Adkar? Women's Singles Player Who Made History At The W100 Bengaluru Open 2026

  4. Rybakina Vs Birrell, WTA Dubai Open: Australian Open Champion Eases Into Round Of 16

  5. Alcaraz Vs Rinderknech, ATP Qatar Open: Spaniard Continues Perfect Start To 2026

Badminton

  1. Lakshya Sen Vs Shi Yu Qi Highlights, All England Open 2026: Indian Shuttler Floors World No. 1 In Three-Game Thriller

  2. All England Open 2026: PV Sindhu Returns To India Safely After Being Stranded In Dubai Due to US-Israel-Iran Conflict

  3. BWF Swiss Open 2026: Ayush, Prannoy And Tanvi Exit; Sat-Chi Advance To Last 16 In An Overall Disappointing Day For India

  4. Swiss Open 2026: Treesa-Gayatri Forced To Retire Hurt In Opening Round

  5. Saina Nehwal Joins India's International Movement To Unite Nations Advisory Board On International Women’s Day

Trending Stories

National News

  1. LPG Supply Crunch Disrupts Kitchens Across Indian Cities

  2. Remembering Vinod Mehta On His 11th Death Anniversary: The Maverick Editor Who Redefined Indian Journalism

  3. A Look Back At The Terror Attacks That Shook Mumbai After The 1993 Serial Blasts

  4. JNU Violence And The ‘Victim Card’: When Campus Dissent Meets A Police Crackdown

  5. Strait Of Hormuz Closed Only To US, Israel & Europe: India’s 40% Crude Imports Unaffected

Entertainment News

  1. Red Lorry Film Festival 2026: 10 Horror Essentials To Catch This Weekend

  2. Mona Singh Interview | “I Wanted My Journey To Unfold With Intention Rather Than Impulsivity”

  3. Tighee Review | Jeejivisha Kale's Transcendent Portrait Of Womanhood Centres A Volatile Mother–Daughter Trio

  4. Sumit Arora Interview | “If The Passion Is Real, You Find A Way”

  5. US–Israel Strikes In Iran: Mark Ruffalo, Jack White, Carrie Coon And Other Hollywood Celebs Condemn Military Action

US News

  1. DOJ Releases More Epstein Files Containing Uncorroborated Assault Claim Against Trump

  2. US Military To Continue Large-Scale Combat Operations For Weeks Against Iran: Trump

  3. Ghislaine Maxwell: The Woman At The Centre Of The Epstein Files Saga

  4. The Epstein Files And Crypto’s Origins

  5. Clintons Call For Epstein Testimony To Be Held Publicly

World News

  1. The Handmaid's Tale: From Cuba To Iran, A Dystopian Landscape

  2. Minab’s Small Coffins

  3. EU Condemns Rising Settler Violence In West Bank, Calls On Israel To Act

  4. Epstein Files: What We Know So Far

  5. Epic Faux Pas: How Trump Keeps Shifting The Goalpost In The War Against Iran

Latest Stories

  1. Close Shave For Farooq Abdullah, After Gunshot Fired At Jammu Wedding

  2. PM Modi Urges No To Panic Over LPG Shortage

  3. Lessons From Dandi March: What Happened To India’s Culture Of Protest?

  4. Over 500 Indians Evacuated From Qatar To India Amid West Asia Tensions

  5. 33 Years After 1993 Serial Blasts, How Mumbai Has Changed

  6. On This Day: South Africa Chase Down 434 In Thrilling Finish Against Australia In Johannesburg

  7. Indian Seafarer Killed In Iranian Suicide Boat Attack On US-owned Tanker Near Iraq

  8. Kritika Kamra And Gaurav Kapur Are Married: Malaika Arora, Farhan Akhtar And Others Attend Intimate Wedding Ceremony