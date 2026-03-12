Los Angeles 153-128 Minnesota, NBA: Kawhi Leonard Scores 45 Points As Clippers Beat Timberwolves
Kawhi Leonard scored 45 points and the Los Angeles Clippers routed the Minnesota Timberwolves 153-128 in the NBA on Thursday (March 12, 2026), pushing their win-loss ratio above 0.500 with their third straight victory and sixth in seven games. Eighth in the Western Conference at 33-32 after opening 6-21, the Clippers had their highest points total of the season. Leonard was 15 of 20 from the field, 6 of 9 on 3s and made 9 of 10 free throws. Los Angeles made 19 of 37 3s. Bennedict Mathurin scored 22 points for Los Angeles. Clippers newcomer Darius Garland had 21, hitting five 3-pointers. Anthony Edwards led Minnesota with 36 points and Naz Reid had 18.
