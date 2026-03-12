Nashville 0-0 Inter Miami, Champions Cup: Messi & Co Held In Goalless Draw

Lionel Messi was held scoreless and Inter Miami and Nashville SC played to a scoreless draw in the teams’ first game in the CONCACAF Champions Cup round of 16 on Wednesday night. The teams will meet again on March 18 at Chase Stadium in Fort Lauderdale to decide which squad advances to the quarterfinal round. Entering the contest, Messi had scored in six straight games against Nashville, dating to April 20, 2024, posting 12 goals and five assists in that stretch. Messi was held without a point for the second time in four games after being held off the scoresheet in a 3-0 loss to Los Angeles FC on Feb. 21.

CONCACAF: Inter Miami vs Nashville
Inter Miami forward Lionel Messi leaves the field in the rain after a draw against Nashville SC in a CONCACAF Champions Cup Round of 16 soccer match in Nashville, Tenn. | Photo: AP/Mark Humphrey
CONCACAF: Nashville Vs Inter Miami
Nashville SC midfielder Alex Muyl (19) makes a shot as he is defended by Inter Miami's Ian Fray in the second half of a CONCACAF Champions Cup Round of 16 soccer match in Nashville, Tenn. | Photo: AP/Mark Humphrey
CONCACAF Champions Cup: Inter Miami vs Nashville
Nashville SC midfielder Reed Baker-Whiting, left, defends against Inter Miami forward Tadeo Allende, right, in the second half of a CONCACAF Champions Cup Round of 16 soccer match in Nashville, Tenn. | Photo: AP/Mark Humphrey
CONCACAF Champions Cup: Nashville Vs Inter Miami
Nashville SC forward Sam Surridge, left, tries to stop Inter Miami midfielder Rodrigo de Paul in the second half of a CONCACAF Champions Cup Round of 16 soccer match in Nashville, Tenn. | Photo: AP/Mark Humphrey
Concacaf Champions Cup 2025-26: Inter Miami vs Nashville
Nashville SC midfielder Reed Baker-Whiting, center, takes a shot against Inter Miami in the second half of a CONCACAF Champions Cup Round of 16 soccer match in Nashville, Tenn. | Photo: AP/Mark Humphrey
Concacaf Champions Cup 2025-26: Nashville Vs Inter Miami
Inter Miami defender Micael dos Santos (16) and Nashville SC forward Cristian Espinoza (7) chase after the ball in the first half of a CONCACAF Champions Cup Round of 16 soccer match in Nashville, Tenn. | Photo: AP/Mark Humphrey
CONCACAF Inter Miami Nashville SC Soccer
Nashville SC midfielder Reed Baker-Whiting (27) passes the ball away from Inter Miami forward Tadeo Allende, second from left, in the first half of a CONCACAF Champions Cup Round of 16 soccer match in Nashville, Tenn. | Photo: AP/Mark Humphrey
CONCACAF Nashville SC Inter Miami Soccer
Inter Miami forward Lionel Messi falls as he tries to stop the charge of Nashville SC midfielder Edvard Tagseth, left, in the second half of a CONCACAF Champions Cup Round of 16 soccer match in Nashville, Tenn. | Photo: AP/Mark Humphrey
Inter Miami vs Nashville
Inter Miami forward Lionel Messi, center, chases the ball as he is defended by Nashville SC midfielder Patrick Yazbek, left, and defender Maxwell Woledzi (3) in the first half of a CONCACAF Champions Cup Round of 16 soccer match in Nashville, Tenn. | Photo: AP/Mark Humphrey
Nashville Vs Inter Miami
Inter Miami defender Noah Allen, left, protests a play by Nashville SC forward Sam Surridge, right, in the first half of a CONCACAF Champions Cup Round of 16 soccer match in Nashville, Tenn. | Photo: AP/Mark Humphrey
