Nashville 0-0 Inter Miami, Champions Cup: Messi & Co Held In Goalless Draw
Lionel Messi was held scoreless and Inter Miami and Nashville SC played to a scoreless draw in the teams’ first game in the CONCACAF Champions Cup round of 16 on Wednesday night. The teams will meet again on March 18 at Chase Stadium in Fort Lauderdale to decide which squad advances to the quarterfinal round. Entering the contest, Messi had scored in six straight games against Nashville, dating to April 20, 2024, posting 12 goals and five assists in that stretch. Messi was held without a point for the second time in four games after being held off the scoresheet in a 3-0 loss to Los Angeles FC on Feb. 21.
