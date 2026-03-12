Real Madrid Vs Man City, UEFA Champions League 2025-26: Federico Valverde’s Hat-Trick Shocks Cityzens
Federico Valverde stole the spotlight at the Santiago Bernabeu, netting a sensational first-half hat-trick to put Real Madrid in a commanding position. Despite the absence of key stars like Kylian Mbappe and Jude Bellingham, the Uruguayan opened the scoring in the 20th minute before doubling the lead just seven minutes later. He completed his treble with a sublime volley shortly before the break. Manchester City struggled to find a clinical edge, and while Vinicius Junior missed a second-half penalty, the 3–0 cushion leaves Pep Guardiola’s side facing a monumental task in the return leg. Watch some of the best pictures from the match
