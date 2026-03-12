Real Madrid Vs Man City, UEFA Champions League 2025-26: Federico Valverde’s Hat-Trick Shocks Cityzens

Federico Valverde stole the spotlight at the Santiago Bernabeu, netting a sensational first-half hat-trick to put Real Madrid in a commanding position. Despite the absence of key stars like Kylian Mbappe and Jude Bellingham, the Uruguayan opened the scoring in the 20th minute before doubling the lead just seven minutes later. He completed his treble with a sublime volley shortly before the break. Manchester City struggled to find a clinical edge, and while Vinicius Junior missed a second-half penalty, the 3–0 cushion leaves Pep Guardiola’s side facing a monumental task in the return leg. Watch some of the best pictures from the match

Real Madrid vs Manchester City Champions League soccer-Federico Valverde
Real Madrid's Federico Valverde celebrates after scoring during a first leg round of 16 Champions League soccer match between Real Madrid and Manchester City in Madrid, Spain. | Photo: AP/Jose Breton
Real Madrid vs Manchester City Champions League soccer-
Manchester City' players walk off the pitch after a first leg round of 16 Champions League soccer match between Real Madrid and Manchester City in Madrid, Spain. | Photo: AP/Jose Breton
Real Madrid vs Manchester City Champions League soccer-Erling Haaland
Manchester City's Erling Haaland, left, and Marc Guehi walk off the pitch after a first leg round of 16 Champions League soccer match between Real Madrid and Manchester City in Madrid, Spain. | Photo: AP/Jose Breton
Real Madrid vs Manchester City Champions League soccer-Federico Valverde
Real Madrid's Federico Valverde, center, celebrates after scoring his third goal during a first leg round of 16 Champions League soccer match between Real Madrid and Manchester City in Madrid, Spain. | Photo: AP/Jose Breton
Real Madrid vs Manchester City Champions League soccer-Federico Valverde
Real Madrid's Federico Valverde, center, celebrates after scoring his third goal during a first leg round of 16 Champions League soccer match between Real Madrid and Manchester City in Madrid, Spain. | Photo: AP/Jose Breton
Real Madrid vs Manchester City Champions League soccer-Federico Valverde
Real Madrid's Federico Valverde, center, celebrates after scoring during a first leg round of 16 Champions League soccer match between Real Madrid and Manchester City in Madrid, Spain. | Photo: AP/Jose Breton
Real Madrid vs Manchester City Champions League soccer-Erling Haaland
Manchester City's Erling Haaland shoots during a first leg round of 16 Champions League soccer match between Real Madrid and Manchester City in Madrid, Spain. | Photo: AP/Jose Breton
Real Madrid vs Manchester City Champions League soccer-Federico Valverde
Real Madrid's Federico Valverde celebrates after scoring during a first leg round of 16 Champions League soccer match between Real Madrid and Manchester City in Madrid, Spain. | Photo: AP/Jose Breton
Real Madrid vs Manchester City Champions League soccer-Federico Valverde
Real Madrid's Federico Valverde celebrates after scoring during a first leg round of 16 Champions League soccer match between Real Madrid and Manchester City in Madrid, Spain. | Photo: AP/Jose Breton
Real Madrid vs Manchester City Champions League soccer-
Real Madrid's Vinicius Junior, left, and Manchester City's Abdukodir Khusanov fight for the ball during a first leg round of 16 Champions League soccer match between Real Madrid and Manchester City in Madrid, Spain. | Photo: AP/Jose Breton
