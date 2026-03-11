Fire Breaks Out On Thai Cargo Ship Near Strait of Hormuz; Three Crew Missing

The incident occurs against a backdrop of escalating geopolitical conflict in the Middle East. The region has been on high alert following recent exchanges between Israel and Iran. On February 28, Israel, with support from US military forces, launched strikes against Iranian targets. Tehran subsequently retaliated with strikes against Tel Aviv and nations hosting American military bases in the region. In the weeks since, Iranian officials have repeatedly issued threats against shipping passing through the Strait of Hormuz, a narrow choke point through which a significant portion of the world's oil supply transits.