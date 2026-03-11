Fire Breaks Out On Thai Cargo Ship Near Strait of Hormuz; Three Crew Missing

The bulk carrier, identified as the Mayuree Naree, was en route to Kandla Port in India after departing from Khalifa Port in the United Arab Emirates when the incident occurred.

Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Jinit Parmar
Updated on:
Published at:
Summary

Summary of this article

  • A Thai-flagged cargo ship, the Mayuree Naree, was attacked near the Strait of Hormuz while sailing from the UAE to India.

  • While Omani naval forces rescued 20 sailors, three crew members remain missing and are the subject of an ongoing search operation.

  • The incident comes amid heightened regional tensions following recent Israeli strikes on Iran and Iranian retaliatory threats against shipping in the Strait of Hormuz.

A Thai-flagged cargo vessel came under attack near the Strait of Hormuz on Wednesday, leaving three crew members missing and forcing the remaining 20 sailors to abandon ship, according to the Royal Thai Navy.

The bulk carrier, identified as the Mayuree Naree, was en route to Kandla Port in India after departing from Khalifa Port in the United Arab Emirates when the incident occurred. Owned by the Thai company Precious Shipping Pcl, the 178-meter vessel, which displaces approximately 30,000 tonnes, was traversing the strategically vital waterway when it was struck.

Photographs released by the Royal Thai Navy depict thick columns of black smoke billowing from the ship’s hull and superstructure. Life rafts can be seen floating in the water nearby, indicating a hasty evacuation.

In a statement, the Royal Thai Navy confirmed that Omani naval forces had successfully rescued 20 of the crew members. "The specific details and cause of the attack are currently under investigation," the statement read, adding that "efforts are currently underway to rescue the remaining three crew members." No group has immediately claimed responsibility for the assault.

The attack heightens tensions in the region, coming just one day after the United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) centre reported that three commercial vessels had been targeted in the Gulf. It remains unclear if the Mayuree Naree was among those referenced in the UKMTO's earlier advisory.

The incident occurs against a backdrop of escalating geopolitical conflict in the Middle East. The region has been on high alert following recent exchanges between Israel and Iran. On February 28, Israel, with support from US military forces, launched strikes against Iranian targets. Tehran subsequently retaliated with strikes against Tel Aviv and nations hosting American military bases in the region. In the weeks since, Iranian officials have repeatedly issued threats against shipping passing through the Strait of Hormuz, a narrow choke point through which a significant portion of the world's oil supply transits.

The Strait of Hormuz is not just a geographic landmark; it is the economic lifeline for the world's energy supply. As the sole sea passage from the oil-rich Persian Gulf to the vast Arabian Sea, it serves as the mandatory gateway for Saudi Arabia, Iran, Iraq, Kuwait, Qatar, and the UAE. Its strategic value is immeasurable, channeling approximately one-fifth of the planet's daily crude oil consumption and one-third of its liquified natural gas (LNG).

