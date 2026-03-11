Compassion Fatigue: How Constant Exposure to War Is Reshaping Global Empathy

Yaqeen Sikandar, a Turkey-based psychologist specialising in trauma and cognitive behavioural techniques, says that this response by people does not show a lack of empathy but simply proves that the human mind has certain limits. “When the scale of loss becomes too large to emotionally process, the brain turns tragedy into something countable.” He says that human beings were never designed to witness this scale of loss in real time. “Today we see death and destruction in endless clips and captions, but without the rituals or space needed to process grief,” he explains.