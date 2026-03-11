War In West Asia: What Is Trump’s Endgame?

The overall winner so far is Israel’s Benjamin Netanyahu, who has admitted that he has waited 45 years for this moment. Since the overthrow of the Shah that ended Iran’s pro-Western alignment, the Islamic Revolution positioned itself as an ideological challenger to Israel and the US. After the 2023 Hamas attack on Israel, Israel’s military might was on full display. The Israel Defense Forces have struck at Iran’s proxies from Hamas in Gaza to the Hezbollah in Lebanon, while Shia militias in Iraq and the Houthis have been weakened. With Bashar al-Assad out of the way in Syria, Israel has emerged as the dominant military power in West Asia. Iran was the only major country standing in its path, and that too is now considerably weakened. Increasingly, this looks like a high-stakes attempt with US backing to reshape the balance of power that has defined West Asia since 1979 and possibly redraw the map of West Asia to fulfil the Zionist dream of the promised land. US envoy to Israel Mike Huckabee has spoken of Israel’s “biblical right” to the land and has long referred to the occupied West Bank as “Judea and Samaria”.