Can American Diplomacy Prevent The Collapse Of The Israel-Hamas Peace Deal?

“I believe that Netanyahu will continue this ground and air bombardment — currently under the pretext of retrieving the kidnapped bodies and adhering to the agreement, and later under the pretext of handing over the weapons. If there is no strong international pressure, especially from the Americans, Netanyahu’s government will continue the bombardment. This government will collapse if the war stops completely due to pressure from Ben Gvir and Smotrich,’’ says Adnan Abu Al-Haija, former Palestinian ambassador to India.