Bail at Last: Gulfisha Walks Free After Nearly Six In Delhi Riots Case

The Supreme Court on Monday had granted bail to the five accused in question, while imposing 11 conditions on them, including prohibitions on attending rallies or public meetings and on circulating posters, banners or other campaign material in any form. They were directed go execute a personal bond in the sum of Rs. 2 lakh, with two local sureties of the like sum to the satisfaction of the Trial Court.

The Supreme Court had denied relief to Umar Khalid and Sharjeel Imam, observing that a prima facie case under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act was made out against them, but granted bail to the five accused, citing a hierarchy of participation.