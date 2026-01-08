Bail at Last: Gulfisha Walks Free After Nearly Six In Delhi Riots Case

She had been in custody for around 1,800 days when the Supreme Court granted her conditional bail.

Fozia Yasin
Fozia Yasin
Updated on:
Updated on:
Gulfisha Fatima
Gulfisha Fatima
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Activist was linked to anti-CAA protests and arrested in the 2020 riots case.

  • Bail terms include travel restrictions and no contact with witnesses

  • Umar Khalid and Sharjeel Imam denied bail by Supreme Court

Gulfisha Fatima walked out of Tihar on Wednesday, hugged by her family and surrounded by cameras, her emotions clear after years in custody. One of the accused in the 2020 northeast Delhi riots conspiracy case, she was released hours after a Delhi court issued the orders following Supreme Court bail.

Earlier in the day, Additional Sessions Judge Sameer Bajpai of Karkardooma Courts issued release orders for Gulfisha, Meeran Haider, Shifa Ur Rehman and Mohd Saleem Khan. The judge accepted their bail bonds of Rs 2 lakh each and issued their release orders. This was after the Delhi Police submitted verification reports regarding the documents and sureties submitted by the accused. The fifth accused, Shadab Ahmed, who was also granted bail by the apex court on Monday, did not appear before the court to furnish bail bonds.

The court noted that all bail conditions had been complied with and passed the orders for their release after Delhi Police submitted verification reports of the sureties and documents.

info_icon

The Supreme Court on Monday had granted bail to the five accused in question, while imposing 11 conditions on them, including prohibitions on attending rallies or public meetings and on circulating posters, banners or other campaign material in any form. They were directed go execute a personal bond in the sum of Rs. 2 lakh, with two local sureties of the like sum to the satisfaction of the Trial Court.
The Supreme Court had denied relief to Umar Khalid and Sharjeel Imam, observing that a prima facie case under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act was made out against them, but granted bail to the five accused, citing a hierarchy of participation.

Related Content
Related Content

With regard to Fatima's case, the top court said she did not exercise independent command, resource control, or strategic oversight over multiple protest sites during the agitation against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act.

Restrictions Clause

"The allegation that Gulfisha Fatima mobilised local women and coordinated protest-site logistics, though relevant to the prosecution's case, does not presently disclose that she exercised independent command, resource control, or strategic oversight over multiple protest sites."

"The prosecution itself asserts that directions were conveyed to her by others higher in the asserted hierarchy. In these circumstances, this court finds that the level of attributed agency and control does not justify continued incarceration once the investigative purpose stands substantially fulfilled," the bench said.

Directing the trial court to expedite the process of bail, the bench had imposed 11 conditions and said the misuse of liberty would attract the cancellation of the bail. They have been specifically barred the accused from participating in any public meetings or gatherings and from circulating posts, handbills, posters or banners, whether physically or through electronic or digital platforms. The February 2020 riots in northeast Delhi broke out during protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) and the National Register of Citizens (NRC), leaving 53 people dead and more than 700 injured.

Dera Sacha Sauda (DSS) former chief and rape convict Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh - PTI
Umar Khalid Denied Bail, While Rape Convict Dera Chief Gets 15th Parole

BY Priyanka Tupe

Procedural Delays

Her lawyer, Senior Advocate Dr Abhishek Manu Singhvi, earlier told the Court that Gulfisha had been in custody for around six years now. She was the only woman who has not been granted bail for allegations similar to and much lesser than those attributed to co-accused Devangana Kalita, Natasha Narwal, who were granted bail as early as 2021. He also submitted that the "great argument" of regime change nowhere appears in the main chargesheet and the four supplementary chargesheet, the latest of which was filed in 2023. 

Singhvi remarked that her bail application was listed 90 times. The matter was not taken up 25 times due to the unavailability of the bench. And 26 times, the matter was renotified. He termed this a “caricature” of the justice system and averred that no public interest would be served by keeping the 32-year-old lady in custody that long. 

Of the 20 accused named in the case, two are still absconding and the remaining 18 had applied for bail in the case in the past. Out of 18, seven are still in prison -- Salim Malik, Sharjeel Imam, Umar Khalid, former Aam Aadmi Party leader Tahir Hussain, Athar Khan, Tasleem Ahmed and Khalid Saifi.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Australia Vs England LIVE Score, 5th Ashes Test Day 5: Jacob Bethell Only Hope For ENG As AUS Smell Victory In Sydney

  2. Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26 Round 7: Preview, Schedule And Live Streaming - All You Need To Know

  3. WPL 2026: Yo Yo Honey Singh Set To Perform At Opening Ceremony Along With Star Sri Lankan Actress

  4. Indian Cricketer Shubman Gill Meets British Influencer KSI In Mumbai - Check Pictures

  5. Sri Lanka Vs Pakistan, 1st T20I: One-Sided Affair As PAK Clinch 6-Wicket Win

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Australian Open 2026: Prize Money Hits All Time Record High - Check Details

  2. United Cup 2026: Bouzas Maneiro Stuns Gauff As Spain Take Early Control

  3. Australian Open 2026: Venus Williams Receives Wildcard, Will Become Oldest Player In Women's Draw

  4. Venus Williams Set For Australian Open Return After Receiving Wild-Card Entry

  5. United Cup 2026 Preview: Format, Schedule, Live Streaming - All You Need To Know About Mixed Teams Tennis Event

Badminton News

  1. India Open BWF Super 750 Preview: Lakshya Face Ayush In First Round; PV Sindhu Up Against Linh Nguyen

  2. Malaysia Open 2026: Lakshya Sen Enters Round Of 16; Ayush Shetty Stuns Olympics Bronze Medallist Lee Zii Jia

  3. Krishna Nagar, Paralympics Gold Medallist, Gets Tattoo In Tribute To Badminton Journey

  4. Indian Badminton Year-Ender: Lakshya Sen, Satwik-Chirag Deliver Highs As Youth Offer Hope In 2025

  5. BWF World Tour Finals: Satwik-Chirag Lose In Three Games To Liang-Wang, Bow Out In Semis

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Kolkata Weather Update: Cold Wave Intensifies; Further Temperature Dip Expected

  2. No One Knows Which Dog Is In What Mood, Says Supreme Court On Stray Animals

  3. BSF Deploys 12-Ft Fencing At Chicken's Neck Amid Bangladesh Unrest

  4. Jharkhand Marks Historic First With Participation At World Economic Forum, Davos

  5. India Adopts Soft Power to Counter China in Global Buddhism

Entertainment News

  1. Supriya Pathak Interview | “If I Don’t Enjoy Watching What I’m Doing, I Cannot Expect The Audience To Enjoy it”

  2. Hollywood Walk Of Fame Star: Why Deepika Padukone Outshines Bollywood’s Glitterati

  3. The Housemaid Review | Seyfried & Sweeney Make Revenge Bloody, Raunchy & Deliciously Fun

  4. Ikkis Review | Raghavan’s Anti-War Drama Remains Sincere & Effective Amidst Deafening Jingoism

  5. 100 Years of Battleship Potemkin | Fascinating Fascism In Films, A Century On

US News

  1. US Vice President JD Vance’s House Attacked, One Arrested

  2. US Will Enforce Oil Quarantine, Not Run Venezuela: Rubio

  3. Trump Claims US Will 'Run Venezuela' After Maduro Capture

  4. World Reacts After US Strikes In Venezuela And 'Capture' Of President Nicolás Maduro

  5. Trump Says Maduro Captured, Flown Out, Even As Venezuela Seeks 'Proof of Life'

World News

  1. Emperor without Clothes: Trump's 'Crude' Pursuit Of Venezuelan Oil

  2. Trump’s Greenland Gambit Puts NATO To The Test

  3. Oxford University Press Apologises For Hurtful Portrayal Of Shivaji Maharaj

  4. Béla Tarr, Legendary Hungarian Filmmaker And Pioneer Of 'Slow Cinema', Passes Away At 70

  5. Trump Says Venezuela Will Be Providing 30 To 50 Million Barrels Of Oil To US

Latest Stories

  1. Venezuela Declares Week Of Mourning For US Raid Victims

  2. Oxford University Press Apologises For Hurtful Portrayal Of Shivaji Maharaj

  3. Béla Tarr, Legendary Hungarian Filmmaker And Pioneer Of 'Slow Cinema', Passes Away At 70

  4. BSF Deploys 12-Ft Fencing At Chicken's Neck Amid Bangladesh Unrest

  5. Delhi Weather Update: Cold Day Conditions Persist With Dense Fog

  6. Uttarakhand CM Dhami Vows Full Cooperation In Ankita Bhandari Murder Case

  7. Saudi Coalition Launches Limited Strikes On Houthi Targets In Yemen

  8. Ikkis Box Office Collection Day 6: Agastya Nanda's Film Remains Steady, Crosses Rs 20 Crore Mark