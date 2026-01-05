Umar Khalid Denied Bail, While Rape Convict Dera Chief Gets 15th Parole

"When Bail, Parole, Furloughs are granted to powerful, influential people who are convicted for heinous crimes but denied to under trial prisoners who have questioned the government or raised human rights issues, it points to a problem with the way cases launched against political activists and human rights defenders are being dealt with by the judiciary. Today, on January 5, the Supreme court denied bail to Umar Khalid; after spending more than five years in jail, when the trail has not begun in the Delhi riots conspiracy case for which Khalid was arrested under UAPA." says Lara Jesani lawyer at the Bombay High court.