Voices From Prison: Hope Remains A Stubborn Thing Even In Captivity, Says Umar Khalid

The first few days after a judgement comes are always difficult to cope with. In fact, the day I was denied bail by the Supreme Court, I was transported back to 2022, when my bail was rejected the very first time in the trial court. The suddenness of the news hit me in the gut in the same way. But after spending more than five years here, after my bail has been rejected five times by three different courts, I’ve almost gotten used to bouncing back from the feeling of helplessness. The weather, however, does add to the gloom. I’ve been sleeping wrapped in my shawl and several layers of warm clothes, because the sharp winds that come through the iron bars in my cell at night, make it really difficult to sleep on the cement slab that serves as a bed. The mornings are still fine, when we are allowed to walk around and there’s sunlight. But after 3 pm, when the time to return to the lockup approaches again—that’s when the mind space starts to go downhill. My mind starts spiralling into a bottomless darkness and I begin to wonder whether I will ever be able to step out as a free man. And what happens, even when the bail comes our way? The restrictions that have been placed on those who have been granted bail by the court are so harsh that life outside will perhaps remain as curbed, their freedom as gagged, as it is within prison. It is often a struggle to find my way out of this darkness.