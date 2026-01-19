Voices From Prison: Life After Jail Is Tough, But Surveillance, Harassment Continue, Says Sudha Bharadwaj

However, that can’t compensate for the sudden and painful shift from my life as a trade unionist-cum-human rights lawyer for more than three decades in Chhattisgarh. That is where my organisation—Chhattisgarh Mukti Morcha (Mazdoor Karyakarta Samiti)—is; where my lawyer-colleagues at Janhit are; where I have my best friends in the working-class bastis of Jamul and Dalli Rajhara, my brave clients from villages all over Chhattisgarh; and the many public-spirited individuals that I have come to know in these decades of work. I know and love Chhattisgarh—the forests, the factories, the language, the songs, the food, the festivals and the bastis. Even the smoke and dust, and the mines are familiar. Above all, the workers who have given me so much love and taught me everything that I know about life are there. They joke and say: “Didi, you have come out of a small jail and gone to the big jail of Mumbai”. Well, I need bail from Mumbai as well.