The Sting Of The Bar

His story echoes a larger pattern, where freedom is conditional, movement is monitored and suspicion becomes permanent. In such cases, the criminal justice system extends its reach far beyond confinement, transforming bail into a prolonged, informal punishment. “I have been involved in various political and social activities in Coimbatore. I became a doctor to serve the needy. The charge against me is that my photo was reportedly found in the electronic device of a Maoist activist who was killed in an encounter in Kerala. The trial is going on. I am not sure whether I will be acquitted. They have denied the right to profession,” he adds. Dinesh was arrested on allegations that he had participated in a Maoist meeting purportedly held in Kerala’s Malappuram district. He was booked under Sections 25(1)(b) and (c) of the Arms Act, along with Sections 20 and 38 of the UAPA, which deal with membership and association with a banned organisation.