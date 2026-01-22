Lives Lost: How Prolonged Incarceration Failed Pandu Narote, Kanchan Nanaware, Stan Swamy

The Maharashtra government challenged the decision, prompting the Supreme Court to stay the acquittal and, in April 2023, send the case back to the High Court for a fresh hearing on merits. After reconsidering the evidence, the Bombay High Court in March 2024 acquitted Narote, G.N. Saibaba and the remaining accused, holding that the prosecution had failed to prove its case beyond reasonable doubt. The state has since appealed to the Supreme Court, where the matter is still pending.