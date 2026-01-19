Voices From Prison: What Happened In Bhima Koregaon Could Happen To You

Those who were incarcerated were not shadowy figures on the margins. They were well-known, well-regarded, intellectual activists—professors, lawyers, journalists, writers, poets—whose lives had been devoted to critically thinking about inequality, power and injustice and the lives of those pushed to the edges of the nation. They lived simply, most often in the cities, but their reach was deep—they worked in far corners of the country to protect democratic rights in fact finding missions that revealed human rights abuses against some of the most vulnerable Indians, held perpetrators to account and supported grassroots social movements. Their work spoke to the same questions that had shaped my own life as an anthropologist: the dispossession, exclusion, and everyday violence endured by India’s Adivasi and Dalit communities. Some—like the Dalit scholar Anand Teltumbde—had spoken at the London School of Economics when I was a professor there, and later at the University of Oxford, where I now work, offering their research and wisdom to students and colleagues.