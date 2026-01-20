In The Isolation of the Anda Ward, We Dared To Sing, Writes Gautam Navlakha, Bhima Koregaon Accused

Such a Long Journey: Human rights activist and journalist Gautam Navlakha, one of the accused in the Bhima Koregaon case, was jailed in April 2020 and later placed under house arrest in Maharashtra. After a long legal battle, he was granted bail in May 2024, and allowed to shift from Mumbai to his Delhi home until the trial concludes.

