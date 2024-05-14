National

Supreme Court Grants Bail To Gautam Navlakha in Elgar Parishad-Maoist Case

The Supreme Court of India has granted bail to activist Gautam Navlakha in in the Elgar Parishad-Maoist case. Navlakha was arrested in 2020 in relation to the 2018 Bhima Koregaon Violence case.

PTI
Supreme Court Grants Bail To Gautam Navlakha in Elgar Parishad-Maoist Case Photo: PTI
info_icon

The Supreme Court of India has granted bail to activist Gautam Navlakha in in the Elgar Parishad-Maoist case.

Navlakha, a journalist and activist, was arrested on April 14, 2020 for his alleged incitement of the violence at Bhima Koregaon in 2018. In December 2023, the Bombay High Court approved his plea for bail.

As reported by news agency PTI, the Supreme Court refused to extend the stay imposed by Bombay HC order on Navlakha's bail last year.

The matter regarding Navlakha's bail was heard by a bench of Justices MM Sundresh and SVN Bharti who refrained from extending the High Court's stay order.

"We are inclined to not extend the stay as High Court order is detailed in granting bail. Trial would take years and years and years for completion. Without going at length into contentions, we will not extend the stay," the court observed.

After Navlakha was granted bail by the Bombay High Court in December 2023, the National Investigation Agency had filed an appeal with the Supreme Court, challenging the bail order.

Following this, Bombay High Court suspended its order for three weeks. In January 2024, Supreme Court of India extended this stay at the request of NIA.

However, on Tuesday, the apex court decided to lift the stay and granted the activist bail.

When Was He Arrested?

Navalakha is a journalist and activist who was arrested in April 2020 in connection with the 2018 Bhima Koregaon violence case under the UAPA act The activist had been accused of having links to the banned organization - Communist Party of India- Maoist.

However, in 2022, he was moved from jail to house arrest due to ill-health and has been under NIA radar since then.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. NGOs Seek Listing In SC Of PIL For Court-Monitored SIT Probe Into Electoral Bonds Scheme
  2. Delhi: Bomb Threat Email Received At Several Hospitals, Search Underway
  3. 'Unacceptable': India Condemns Killing Of Civilians In Gaza, Pushes For 2 State Solution At UNGA
  4. Supreme Court Grants Bail To Gautam Navlakha in Elgar Parishad-Maoist Case
  5. India Sends Fresh Consignments Of Relief Materials To Flood-Hit Kenya
Entertainment News
  1. Anushka Sharma-Virat Kohli Send Gifts To Paps As They Thank Them For Respecting Privacy Of Their Children
  2. Gong Yoo To Portray An AI Character Opposite Tang Wei In Special Appearance For 'Wonderland'
  3. Shekhar Suman To Return With ‘Movers N Shakers’ And ‘Dekh Bhai Dekh’? Actor Confirms ‘It Will Happen'
  4. Soni Razdan Felt Like A 'Single' Mother When Raising Alia Bhatt, Shaheen: Today Raha Has A Lot More
  5. Bradley Cooper And Gigi Hadid Spotted Sharing Passionate Kiss During Taylor Swift's Eras Tour Concert In Paris
Sports News
  1. Today's Sports News LIVE Updates: Oman Vs Scotland T20I Cancelled; Liverpool Draw Vs Villa
  2. La Liga: Barcelona Beat Real Sociedad To Claim Second Spot - In Pics
  3. ICC Women's T20 World Cup: Harmanpreet Kaur Confident Of India Reaching The Semi-Final
  4. Former Leeds United Boss Jesse Marsch Appointed As Head Coach Of Canada's Men's Football Team
  5. Federation Cup 200m Gold Winner Animesh Requests Guidance From Current Coach
World News
  1. Melinda French Gates To Leave Gates Foundation, Keeps $12.5 Billion For Own Charity Work
  2. Whistleblower Who Exposed Alleged Australian War Crimes In Afghanistan Sentenced To Prison
  3. Baltimore's Key Bridge Blown Up In Controlled Explosion
  4. 3 Killed In Firing And Teargas Shelling By Security Forces In Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir
  5. Citing Human Rights Violations, Belfast Judge Says UK's Deportation Law Shouldn't Apply To Northern Ireland
Latest Stories
  1. Lok Sabha Election Live: PM Modi Files His Nomination From Varanasi LS Seat Today, 67.71 Percent Turnout In 4th Phase
  2. Today's Sports News LIVE Updates: Oman Vs Scotland T20I Cancelled; Liverpool Draw Vs Villa
  3. Mumbai Rains To Continue? IMD Predicts Wet Spell As Extreme Temperatures Hit North India | Weather Wrap
  4. Tottenham Vs Man City Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch In India
  5. From Droupadi Murmu To Mayawati And Kamala Harris, Women In Politics Face Scrutiny Over Their Personal Lives
  6. Cannes 2024: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan To Deepika Padukone, Indian Celebs Who Are Regulars At The Festival
  7. Mumbai Storm: 12 Dead, 64 Injured As Hoarding Collapses; Flights, Trains Delayed
  8. Mumbai Hoarding Collapse: Death Toll Rises To 14, Police Register FIR Against Owner