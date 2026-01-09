Toxic: Gulshan Devaiah Reveals Why He Had To Turn Down Yash Starrer

Toxic – A Fairytale for Grown-Ups has a stellar cast, including Yash, Kiara Advani, Nayanthara, Huma Qureshi, Tara Sutaria, and Rukmini Vasanth, among others.
Did you know Gulshan Devaiah was also offered a part in the film?
Directed by Geetu Mohandas, the actioner will hit the screens on March 19, 2026.
Toxic – A Fairytale for Grown-Ups, headlined by Yash, has a star-studded cast, including Kiara Advani, Nayanthara, Huma Qureshi, Tara Sutaria, Rukmini Vasanth and Akshay Oberoi, among others. Did you know Gulshan Devaiah was also offered a part in Toxic? Yes, it has been revealed by the actor himself in an interview. Here's why he turned it down.
Why did Gulshan Devaiah quit Toxic?
In an interview with Screen, Gulshan revealed he was offered Toxic a long time ago. "It’s just that I started with Kantara. Geetu Mohandas and I had a long chat. She really wanted me in her film. But it just didn’t work out for a variety of reasons," he said.
"Mostly, it was scheduling because their film was so big and had so many different parts. I already had things going on here that I was finding difficult to manage. If I took up another big franchise-level project, it wouldn’t work out," the actor added.
About Toxic
Toxic teaser was unveiled on January 8, on Yash's 40th birthday. The bold and explosive teaser has increased the excitement among viewers, and they can't wait for the actioner to hit the screens in March.
Toxic marks Yash’s first film since the release of KGF: Chapter 2 (2022). Yash's transformation and intense portrayal of Raya in the teaser have wowed the viewers.
Produced by Venkat K Narayana and Yash under their banners KVN Productions and Monster Mind Creations, Toxic will arrive in cinemas on March 19, 2026 and will lock horns with Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar 2.