Siren’s Kiss OTT Release: When And Where To Watch Park Min-young, Wi Ha-jun’s Korean Series In India

Siren’s Kiss stars Park Min-young, Wi Ha-jun and Kim Jung-hyun. Here's when and where to watch the Korean series on OTT in India.

Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Garima Das
Updated on:
Updated on:
Siren’s Kiss OTT
Siren's Kiss OTT release date update Photo: X
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Siren’s Kiss is available to stream on OTT.

  • The romance thriller stars Park Min-young, Wi Ha-jun and Kim Jung-hyun.

  • Here's when and where to watch the Korean series in India.

One of the highly anticipated South Korean series, Siren’s Kiss, has landed on OTT. Directed by Kim Cheol-gyu, Studio Dragon’s romance thriller is led by Park Min-young, Wi Ha-jun and Kim Jung-hyun.

Based on the 1999 Japanese television series Koori no Sekai by Hisashi Nozawa, the series is created by Cho Hyun-kyung and written by Lee Young.

Here are the OTT release date details of Siren’s Kiss.

Siren’s Kiss OTT release date and time in India

The show, which comes with 12 episodes, premiered on tvN on March 2, 2026. Indian audience and fans of several other countries can stream the series on Prime Video starting the same day. It will drop fresh episodes every Monday and Tuesday at 20:50 KST. It will stream around 5:20 PM IST on Prime Video.

Siren’s Kiss plot

The series follows an insurance fraud investigator who gets entangled with an art auctioneer who is a suspect in a series of deaths in an insurance scam case.

Cha Woo-seok (Wi Ha-jun), who is the investigator, receives a call from an informant who claims to have evidence of a murder, but dies before her revelation. The investigation takes Woo-seok to Royal Auction and its chief auctioneer, Han Seol-ah (Park Min-young), whose three fiancés have died under tragic circumstances.

To unravel the truth, Woo-seok gets into a fake relationship with Seol-ah. He gets trapped in a web he can't escape, and getting out of it will cost him.

Does Seol-ah really trap men with her beauty? Well, the truth is expected to be out with the release of the upcoming episodes every week. Siren’s Kiss promises to be a gripping thriller, blending romance with suspense.

Published At:
Tags

