Dear X OTT Release: When And Where To Watch Kim Yoo Jung, Kim Young Dae Starrer Romantic Thriller Online

K-drama Dear X will arrive on OTT today
The romantic thriller will premiere with four episodes
Dear X marks Kim Yoo Jung and Kim Young Dae's first on-screen collaboration
Dear X OTT release update: South Korean drama Dear X is ready to stream on OTT. It premiered at the 30th Busan International Film Festival (BIFF), with the first two episodes being screened in the 'On Screen' section of the festival. Headlined by Kim Yoo Jung of My Demon fame, the romantic thriller also stars Kim Young Dae, Kim Do Hoon and Lee Yul Eum in key roles. Here's when and where to watch Dear X on OTT.
When and where to watch Dear X online?
Dear X will premiere on TVING with its first four episodes on November 6, 2025, at 6 pm KST (2:30 pm IST), and on HBO Max at 6:30 pm KST (3 pm IST). The show can also be streamed on Viki internationally, and on Disney+ in select regions (Japan).
There will be a total of 12 parts across five weeks, with 2 episodes per week.
Dear X story
Dear X stars Kim Yoo Jung as Baek Ah Jin, an A-list actress who had a difficult childhood. The story shows her dual nature, who manipulates people to achieve fame and claws her way to the top.
Her childhood friend, Yoon Jun Seo (Kim Young Dae), is always by her side to support her despite her nature, and can go to any length for his love. But his actions lead to her downfall. Kim Jae Oh (Kim Do-hoon) is also a supporter of Ah Jin, but his nature of care is different from Jun Seo.
Rena (Lee Yul Eum) is also an actress who considers Ah Jin as her rival. She falls for Jun Seo, only to end up with an unrequited love.
Directed by Lee Eung Bok of Goblin fame and Park So Hyun of Sweet Home fame, Dear X also stars Kim Yi Kyung, Kim Yoo Mi, Hwang In Youp, and Kim Ji Hoon.