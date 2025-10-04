Lee Jung-jae Becomes First Korean To Receive The Prestigious Chaplin Award Asia

Lee Jung-jae on receiving the Chaplin Award Asia

According to Tatler Asia, while expressing his gratitude, the Squid Game actor said on stage via a translator, "Receiving the Chaplin Award makes me even more nervous and I certainly feel the weight of this award—even compared to receiving the Emmy Award. It’s a strange mixture of feelings because Mr Chaplin is someone I have deep respect for and deeply love. He was an amazing artist and fellow filmmaker. Having received this award in Singapore is such a meaningful occasion for me."