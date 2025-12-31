Consumers, Riders Say ‘Ban 10-Minute Delivery’ As Gig Workers Go On Strike

Lakhs of Zomato, Swiggy, Instamart, and Zepto riders join nationwide strike demanding fair pay, improved working conditions, and ban on ten-minute deliveries.

Anwiti Singh
Updated on:
App based food delivery persons from Zomato and Swiggy delivering food in Kolkata, India
App based food delivery persons from Zomato and Swiggy delivering food in Kolkata, India Source: IMAGO / NurPhoto
Summary
  • Gig workers’ unions, including GIPSWU and GigWA, called the strike on December 31–January 1 to protest unsafe delivery models and declining per-order pay.

  • Platforms offered temporary incentives and waived certain penalties to maintain operations amid the strike, but unions say demands remain unaddressed.

  • Public support grows on social media, highlighting the human cost behind instant delivery, while the full impact on orders and revenues is still being assessed.

Bharat cannot be viksit till its workers continue to be exploited, states a memorandum submitted to Labour minister Mansukh Mandviya, signed by The Gig & Platform Services Workers Union (GIPSWU), to extend support to the nationwide strike by gig workers (primarily delivery riders) on December 31st and January 1st.

“This strike is the result of cumulative changes in the platform work system. Over time, per-order pay has declined, incentive structures have become unstable and opaque, unpaid waiting time has increased, and algorithmic pressure has intensified,” says Nitesh Kumar Das, Gig Workers Association (GigWA) Organising Secretary. He adds that adding insult to injury is the ten-minute delivery model which has unsafe delivery timelines, especially ultra-fast delivery models, that have increased risks on the road, while workers continue to bear all costs related to fuel, maintenance, health, and accidents. “For many workers, real incomes have fallen even as work intensity and risk have risen,” says Das.

Suhail, a Zomato ‘partner’, says no Zomato riders will report to work today as part of the strike, which will involve no sit-ins or gatherings—workers will simply stay offline. He explains that earlier Zomato paid ₹10 per km with short delivery distances, but now riders earn ₹25–30 for 5–6 km, effectively lowering per-kilometre pay. Sohail says companies will face losses, especially due to night orders and traffic pressures. Despite speed limits being tracked at 50–60 kmph, riders are blamed if customers complain about delays or cold food. He adds that Swiggy is marginally better, though earnings remain low and pay stays largely unchanged in heat or rain, while Zomato offers slightly better compensation for late-night, foggy or rainy conditions.

Zomato delivery person - | Getty Images |
On the Road to Nowhere: The Daily Struggles of India’s Gig Workers

BY Ainnie Arif

On GIGWA’s expectations from the strike, Das says the immediate aim is visibility and recognition that current work models are unsafe and unsustainable. Workers seek concrete steps towards fair pay, safer delivery timelines, protection from arbitrary penalties or ID blocking, and basic security during accidents or health emergencies. “The strike is about asserting minimum standards of dignity and safety at work”, Das says.

However, there is a very real fear that this ‘protest’ and strike would largely remain symbolic. Though the chosen time for the strike, December 31st and January 1st is strategic as massive number of orders are expected on these two days. From groceries to prepare the new year’s feast at home to the last minute party decor and drinks mixers – 31st and 1st guarantee a lot of customers. But what will happen eventually? Das says there have been no clear or public commitments from platforms so far to review pay, delivery timelines or safety concerns, and that any positive sign would require transparent communication and concrete corrective steps, which workers have yet to see.

“The strike is one part of a broader strategy. Post-strike, worker collectives will continue engaging through dialogue, documentation of workplace risks, public advocacy, and policy engagement. Legal options are not ruled out, but the immediate focus is on building pressure for accountability and structural change through collective action,” Das says. 

This is the second strike of December by various gig workers’ associations. The first was on 25th of December – another high-demand day – and it saw mixed results. Apart from a few delayed deliveries in some areas, the impact remained largely localised where associations were most vocal, claims Kapil, a rider associated with Swiggy. The stores of Instamart in South Delhi had no impact, he adds and others only acted on the strike for ‘10 minutes’ and resumed afterwards. 

Suhail claimed, however, that during the 25th strike, Zomato took punitive action against some riders for various reasons, and food deliveries on Swiggy were also disrupted, while Instamart and Zepto were completely shut in their areas. Both Kapil and Suhail operate in South Delhi.

Food aggregator Zomato - null
Tamil Nadu Govt Forms Welfare Board to Cater to Gig Workers

BY Outlook News Desk

GIGWA has been very vocal on social media, as are other supporters of the movement. Standwith_gigworkers has been promoting a “Pause It” campaign, which is asking customers to refuse 10 minute delivery apps like Blinkit and Zepto. A quick glance at #gigworkersstrike tag on Instagram results in hundreds of posts by social media influencers and general users to boycott 10-minute delivery model. A user named @MarxAfterDark wrote “please do not order anything off delivery apps on the 31st to support gig workers in their strike for basic labor rights like withdrawal of the 10-minute delivery, hygiene in warehouses, bathroom breaks, and better pay.” Similarly, hundreds of commenters wrote some variation of ‘nobody will die because their (product name) doesn’t arrive in ten minutes, ban this practice’.

While the support on social media seems loud, the ground reality is yet to be revealed. 

Kapil, the Instamart rider who is working today despite the strike, claims the resistance is futile. “Apne pair pe kulhadi maar rahe hain,” (the workers are harming themselves). “A guard works 12 hours a day, everyday maybe except Sunday, earns maybe 10-12 thousand. He doesn’t get insurance or medical pay and he never gets to relax. Here I can choose my time,” he says, adding that earning 800-1000 per day with flexible hours is not bad. Ten minute delivery is also not a deal breaker for him, “our mart’s radius is fixed, we are always 1km or so away from our deliveries, I cannot say the same about food delivery as I have not worked in that sector,” he clarifies. 

As he is saying all this, a delivery person nearby interjects claiming the strike is a much-needed move. Ali, who has worked for Zomato as well as Blinkit in the past, laments about the speedy deliveries and making 700-800 per day while taking such personal risks. “I don’t miss it, the dread of missing the delivery deadline, the lack of respect, the absence of security”. Ali was at that time delivering an order from Meesho, he says there is not a lot of difference in pay but he doesn’t have to risk his life to ensure the 5-10 minute delivery and working 10 plus hours a day. Kapil disagrees again, which job does not require 10 hours?

The strike will only result in loss for the riders, he claims, as people will not order or order less in solidarity with the strike and workers’ commission will be affected.

But a majority of the gig workers Outlook spoke with are supporting the strike. 

Gig workers demand relief from struggles - File photo
New Law Floats Hope Among Bengaluru Gig Workers But Platforms May Sink Them

BY N.K. Bhoopesh

Das says, “We have seen growing public empathy and solidarity, especially as issues like air pollution, unsafe roads, and extreme work pressure resonate with everyday experiences. Many citizens, unions, and civil society groups have expressed support and are amplifying workers’ voices,” adding that this response shows that people are beginning to question the human cost behind instant convenience.

Update: Food delivery platforms Zomato and Swiggy have rolled out additional incentives for New Year’s Eve, a routine festive measure, amid a nationwide strike call by gig workers’ unions demanding better pay and working conditions. Zomato is offering ₹120–150 per order during peak hours and waiving certain penalties, while Swiggy has announced higher year-end incentives. Unions say earlier strikes drew no response from platforms, making the December 31 action unavoidable.

Published At:
