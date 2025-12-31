Kapil, the Instamart rider who is working today despite the strike, claims the resistance is futile. “Apne pair pe kulhadi maar rahe hain,” (the workers are harming themselves). “A guard works 12 hours a day, everyday maybe except Sunday, earns maybe 10-12 thousand. He doesn’t get insurance or medical pay and he never gets to relax. Here I can choose my time,” he says, adding that earning 800-1000 per day with flexible hours is not bad. Ten minute delivery is also not a deal breaker for him, “our mart’s radius is fixed, we are always 1km or so away from our deliveries, I cannot say the same about food delivery as I have not worked in that sector,” he clarifies.