Anurag Dobhal Controversy: Brother Kalam Ink Demands Probe Amid Death Threat Claims

The dispute between YouTuber Anurag Dobhal, known as UK07 Rider, and his family has intensified after his brother Kalam Ink publicly denied the allegations made against them and called for an official investigation.

Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Aishani Biswas
Updated on:
Published at:
Anurag Dobhal
Anurag Dobhal's Brother Posted A Video After YouTuber's Car Crash Photo: Instagram
Summary

Summary of this article

  • Kalam Ink responds to Anurag Dobhal controversy after crash livestream.

  • Family denies harassment claims, calls for investigation into allegations.

  • Kalam Ink says the family received threats after UK07 Rider statements.

The ongoing dispute involving YouTuber Anurag Dobhal, widely known online as UK07 Rider, and his family has taken a new turn after his brother Kalam Ink released a series of videos responding to the allegations made against them.

The controversy intensified after Dobhal crashed his car on the Delhi–Meerut Expressway in the Masuri area of Ghaziabad while livestreaming on Instagram. Moments before the accident, he accused his parents and brother of mentally harassing him and said they would be responsible if anything happened to him.

In his videos, Kalam Ink denied the allegations and urged authorities to conduct a thorough investigation into the matter.

Kalam Ink addresses allegations about Ritika

One of the accusations circulating online suggested that Dobhal’s wife, Ritika, had been stopped from entering or cooking in the family kitchen. Responding to this claim, Kalam Ink said the situation had been misinterpreted.

He explained that the restriction was temporary because of a death in the family, noting that Hindu customs often discourage cooking for a period following a bereavement. According to him, Ritika had cooked in their kitchen several times before.

Kalam Ink also questioned an audio clip circulating on social media, claiming it had been edited to show only part of the situation. He argued that the recording did not include events that may have led to his parents’ reactions.

Responds to other accusations

The YouTuber also addressed claims that he had travelled to Manali to threaten Dobhal. Kalam Ink said such allegations could be easily verified through location records and communication logs.

He further questioned the narrative surrounding the incident, asking who handled the paid promotional campaigns that appeared online after Dobhal’s statements about depression and the alleged suicide attempt.

Family shocked after crash and threat claims

Kalam Ink said the car crash deeply shook the family, especially their mother. He added that the situation could have been far worse given the reported speed of the vehicle on the highway.

He also alleged that the family received threats after Dobhal publicly blamed them during the livestream. According to him, several people gathered outside their home and some even threatened to harm them.

Anurag Dobhal Car Crash - Instagram
Anurag Dobhal Car Crash: YouTuber ‘UK07 Rider’ in ICU After Livestream Accident

BY Outlook Entertainment Desk

Calls for investigation

Kalam Ink concluded by urging authorities to investigate all the allegations, including claims related to property disputes and legal complaints previously filed against the family.

He said he is prepared to face legal consequences if any wrongdoing is proven but insisted that clearing his parents’ names remains his priority. Meanwhile, Dobhal was taken to Subharti Hospital after the crash, where he received medical attention.

