ICC T20I Rankings: Kishan Leaps To 2nd Behind Abhishek In Batting; Varun Loses Bowling Top Spot To Rashid

Summary of this article
Abhishek Sharma stays on top in ICC T20I batting ranking, Ishan Kishan climbs to second
Varun Chakravarthy losing bowling prime position after dismal T20 World Cup show
Shivam Dube slumps two places to be 11th among all-rounders
Hard-hitting wicketkeeper-batter Ishan Kishan rode on his brilliant T20 World Cup campaign to jump to a career-high second spot, behind his numero uno teammate Abhishek Sharma by just four points in the International Cricket Council's (ICC) latest T20I batting rankings published on Wednesday (March 11, 2026).
Abhishek retained his lead at the top after a blazing half-century against New Zealand in the T20 World Cup final, while fellow southpaw Ishan Kishan is now his nearest contender after the latter climbed two rungs to stand second overall after aggregating 317 runs in the tournament.
Kishan (871 points) achieved a new career-high rating to lag Abhishek (875 points) by just four rating points, while New Zealand opener Tim Seifert (up four places to sixth) and England's Jacob Bethell (up 17 spots to 16th) also improved to the best marks of their career following some superlative knocks during the 2026 edition of the T20 World Cup.
Varun Pays Price For Poor T20 World Cup Showing
But there was a change in the T20I bowlers' ranking list, with India mystery spinner Varun Chakravarthy losing the number one position to Afghanistan all-rounder Rashid Khan after the completion of the 20-over showpiece. Chakravarthy (740 points), who fizzled out in the later stage of the tournament, is now second to Rashid (753), whose team Afghanistan were knocked out in the group stage.
Chakravarthy fell to second as Rashid claimed the No.1 ranking despite not playing any matches over the past week, while England leggie Adil Rashid (up one spot to fourth), India bowling spearhead Jasprit Bumrah (up one place to sixth) and left-arm spinner Axar Patel (up six slots to 17th) were rewarded for some sterling efforts during the T20 World Cup with notable gains.
The race at the top of the rankings for T20I all-rounders also remained tight, with Zimbabwe skipper Sikandar Raza (328) and India superstar Hardik Pandya (299) reaching new career-high ratings while occupying the top two spots in the category. Shivam Dube, who was ninth, has slumped two places to be 11th in the latest list.
Who is the top-ranked batter in ICC's latest T20I rankings?
India opener Abhishek Sharma continues to be the number one batter in ICC's latest T20I rankings.
Why did Varun Chakravarthy lose out on his bowling top spot in T20I rankings?
A disappointing T20 World Cup 2026 campaign led to Rashid Khan replacing Varun Chakravarthy as the numero uno bowler in the ICC rankings.
Who is the number one all-rounder in the ICC T20I rankings?
Zimbabwe skipper Sikandar Raza is on top, followed by India superstar Hardik Pandya in the latest ICC T20I rankings for all-rounders.