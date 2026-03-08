India Vs New Zealand Final, T20 World Cup: Ishan Kishan Takes Blinder To Send Back Rachin Ravindra - Watch

India Vs New Zealand Final, ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Ishan Kishan takes a stunning catch to dismiss Rachin Ravindra off Jasprit Bumrah's bowling at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Updated on:
Updated on:
Published At:
india vs new zealand final icc t20 world cup 2026 ishan kishan catch watch video
Ishan Kishan celebrates alongside teammates after taking sensational catch during India vs New Zealand ICC T20 World Cup 2026 final. AP Photo/Rafiq Maqbool
info_icon
Summary

Summary of this article

  • India have set a massive 255/5 in front of New Zealand in ICC T20 World Cup 2026

  • Ishan Kishan scored a half-century with the bat

  • He also contributed by taking a sensational catch

India and New Zealand are taking on each other in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 final at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday (March 08). India are gunning for the third title and the second consecutive one. Meanwhile, New Zealand are yet to gain success in the competition and will be in pursuit of their maiden championship.

India set a historic total of 255/5 against New Zealand. This score now stands as the highest team total ever recorded in a T20 World Cup final, surpassing all previous tournament benchmarks. The innings was built on an aggressive foundation laid by the top order, with India reaching the 200-run mark in just the 15th over. Despite a middle-order hiccup where James Neesham took three wickets in a single over, India regained momentum in the closing stages to set a daunting target of 256 for the Blackcaps.

During the defence, as Jasprit Bumrah opened his spell with one of his trademark wristy slower balls, Kiwi batter Rachin Ravindra was deceived by the lack of pace and spooned a leading edge high towards the deep backward square region. Kishan, showing incredible range and urgency, charged in from his position and executed a fantastic low-diving catch to complete the dismissal.

This catch was a turning point in New Zealand’s chase, as it removed the dangerous Ravindra for just 1 run and left the Black Caps reeling at 32/2. It capped off a brilliant individual game for Kishan, who had already demoralized the Kiwi bowling attack with a rapid 54 off 25 balls during India's record-setting first innings.

Related Content
India's Abhishek Sharma celebrates his fifty runs with batting partner India's Sanju Samson during the T20 World Cup cricket final match between India and New Zealand in Ahmedabad, India, Sunday, March 8, 2026. - AP Photo/Rafiq Maqbool
India Vs New Zealand Final, T20 World Cup: Samson, Abhishek, Kishan Power Men In Blue To Mammoth 255/5
New Zealand's James Neesham bowls a delivery during the T20 World Cup cricket final match between India and New Zealand in Ahmedabad, India, Sunday, March 8, 2026 - (AP Photo/Ajit Solanki)
James Neesham’s Triple Strike Rocks India As Sanju Samson, Ishan Kishan And Suryakumar Yadav Fall In One Over
India's Ishan Kishan, right, celebrates his fifty runs as batting partner Tilak Varma looks on during the T20 World Cup cricket match between India and Pakistan in Colombo, Sri Lanka. - | Photo: AP/Eranga Jayawardena
India Vs Pakistan, ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Ishan Kishan’s 77 Sets Up 61-Run Win For IND
Hardik Pandya stacked match-winning performance against Namibia at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on February 12, 2026. - X/BCCI
India Vs Namibia, ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Hardik Pandya's All-Round Show Guides Men In Blue To 93-Run Win Over NAM
Related Content

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 News updates, T20 World Cup Schedule, T20 world cup teams' Squad, T20 World Cup 2026 points table, and Stats - most runs & wickets of T20 World Cup 2026.

SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. India Vs New Zealand LIVE Score, T20 World Cup 2026 Final: Axar Patel Sends Daryl Mitchell Back| NZ 126/6 (13)

  2. IND Vs NZ, T20 World Cup 2026: What Is India’s Record In ICC Finals

  3. India Vs New Zealand, T20 World Cup 2026: Is There A Reserve Day For Final? What Happens If Match Ends In Tie?

  4. India Women Vs Australia Women, One-Off Test: IND-W Lose By 10 Wickets Against AUS-W At WACA

  5. T20 World Cup Dispatch: Suryakumar, Santner In Pre-Match War Of Words; India Look For Finals Redemption Against NZ

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Who Is Vaishnavi Adkar? Women's Singles Player Who Made History At The W100 Bengaluru Open 2026

  2. Rybakina Vs Birrell, WTA Dubai Open: Australian Open Champion Eases Into Round Of 16

  3. Alcaraz Vs Rinderknech, ATP Qatar Open: Spaniard Continues Perfect Start To 2026

  4. Will Serena Williams Return To Professional Tennis? American Legend Listed For Comeback On February 22

  5. India Vs Netherlands, Davis Cup 2026 Qualifiers Day 2 Highlights: Suresh’s Heroics Lead IND to 3-2 Upset Over NED

Badminton

  1. Lakshya Sen Vs Shi Yu Qi Highlights, All England Open 2026: Indian Shuttler Floors World No. 1 In Three-Game Thriller

  2. All England Open 2026: PV Sindhu Returns To India Safely After Being Stranded In Dubai Due to US-Israel-Iran Conflict

  3. Lakshya Sen Vs Lin Chun-Yi Highlights, All England Open Final: Bruised Indian Goes Down Fighting

  4. Lakshya Sen Goes Down Fighting Against Lin Chun-Yi, Finishes Second At All England Open

  5. All England Open 2026 Championships: Sen Seals Final Spot In Birmingham

Trending Stories

National News

  1. President Murmu Questions Mamata's Absence At Santhal Event

  2. From Denial, To Acceptance, To Revolt: The Changing Face Of Child Marriage In India

  3. The Politics Of Accommodation: DMK’s Strategy Of Many Allies

  4. Day In Pics: March 07, 2026

  5. Strait Of Hormuz Closed Only To US, Israel & Europe: India’s 40% Crude Imports Unaffected

Entertainment News

  1. Tighee Review | Jeejivisha Kale's Transcendent Portrait Of Womanhood Centres A Volatile Mother–Daughter Trio

  2. Sumit Arora Interview | “If The Passion Is Real, You Find A Way”

  3. US–Israel Strikes In Iran: Mark Ruffalo, Jack White, Carrie Coon And Other Hollywood Celebs Condemn Military Action

  4. 10 Fierce Women Cops In Indian OTT Dramas

  5. Nukkad Naatak Review | A Triumphantly Modest Indie Rooted In Goodwill And Second Chances

US News

  1. DOJ Releases More Epstein Files Containing Uncorroborated Assault Claim Against Trump

  2. US Military To Continue Large-Scale Combat Operations For Weeks Against Iran: Trump

  3. Ghislaine Maxwell: The Woman At The Centre Of The Epstein Files Saga

  4. The Epstein Files And Crypto’s Origins

  5. Clintons Call For Epstein Testimony To Be Held Publicly

World News

  1. US-Israel-Iran War LIVE: Iran Accused Of Attacks In UAE And Bahrain As Tehran Blanketed By Smoke

  2. Balen Shah’s RSP Sweeps Nepal Polls, Set to Form Government

  3. Women Of The World:  How They Bear The Brunt Of War And Displacement

  4. US-Israel-Iran War: Trump Calls For 'Unconditional Surrender' As Strikes Continue

  5. Minab’s Small Coffins

Latest Stories

  1. MasterChef India 9 Winner: Nagpur Brothers Ajinkya And Vikram Gandhe Lift The Trophy

  2. Dhurandhar 2 Trailer: Ranveer Singh's Hamza Rises As Sher-e-Baloch, Setting The Stage For Epic Sequel

  3. US-Israel-Iran War: Trump Calls For 'Unconditional Surrender' As Strikes Continue

  4. Smriti Mandhana Becomes First Women Cricketer To Get Her Own Exclusive Barbie Doll Ahead Of International Women’s Day

  5. T20 World Cup 2026 Dispatch: ICC Announce Umpires For Final, Ricky Martin To Perform In Closing Ceremony

  6. Lakshya Sen Vs Li Shifeng, All England Open 2026 Highlights: Super Sen Through To Semis After Winning In Straight Games

  7. Long Game Pays Off: BJP’s Bihar Project Nears Its Final Act

  8. JNU VC Remarks: Weaponising Institutions Of Higher Learning Against Dalits Is Epistemic Violence