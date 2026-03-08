India Vs New Zealand Final, T20 World Cup: Ishan Kishan Takes Blinder To Send Back Rachin Ravindra - Watch

Summary of this article
India and New Zealand are taking on each other in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 final at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday (March 08). India are gunning for the third title and the second consecutive one. Meanwhile, New Zealand are yet to gain success in the competition and will be in pursuit of their maiden championship.
India set a historic total of 255/5 against New Zealand. This score now stands as the highest team total ever recorded in a T20 World Cup final, surpassing all previous tournament benchmarks. The innings was built on an aggressive foundation laid by the top order, with India reaching the 200-run mark in just the 15th over. Despite a middle-order hiccup where James Neesham took three wickets in a single over, India regained momentum in the closing stages to set a daunting target of 256 for the Blackcaps.
During the defence, as Jasprit Bumrah opened his spell with one of his trademark wristy slower balls, Kiwi batter Rachin Ravindra was deceived by the lack of pace and spooned a leading edge high towards the deep backward square region. Kishan, showing incredible range and urgency, charged in from his position and executed a fantastic low-diving catch to complete the dismissal.
This catch was a turning point in New Zealand’s chase, as it removed the dangerous Ravindra for just 1 run and left the Black Caps reeling at 32/2. It capped off a brilliant individual game for Kishan, who had already demoralized the Kiwi bowling attack with a rapid 54 off 25 balls during India's record-setting first innings.