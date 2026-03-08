India Vs New Zealand Final, T20 World Cup: Ishan Kishan Takes Blinder To Send Back Rachin Ravindra - Watch

India set a historic total of 255/5 against New Zealand. This score now stands as the highest team total ever recorded in a T20 World Cup final, surpassing all previous tournament benchmarks. The innings was built on an aggressive foundation laid by the top order, with India reaching the 200-run mark in just the 15th over. Despite a middle-order hiccup where James Neesham took three wickets in a single over, India regained momentum in the closing stages to set a daunting target of 256 for the Blackcaps.