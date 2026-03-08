India Humble New Zealand, Rewrite History With Third T20 World Cup Title

India became the first team to successfully defend a T20 World Cup title, as also the first one to lift the trophy a third time following MS Dhoni and Rohit Sharma's sides' triumphs in 2007 and 2024

Outlook Sports Desk
india vs new zealand match report icc t20 world cup 2026 final analysis ahmedabad
India's players celebrate after winning the T20 World Cup final against New Zealand in Ahmedabad. Photo: AP
Summary

Summary of this article

  • India posted 255-run total, riding fifties from Sanju Samson, Abhishek Sharma and Ishan Kishan

  • New Zealand bowled out for 159 runs in response

  • Jasprit Bumrah named Player of the Match for four-wicket haul

Consistency and T20 international cricket are rarely cordial with each other. The slam-bang nature of the format renders unpredictability commonplace, making yesterday's losers tomorrow's champions and vice versa. And then there comes along a team that entirely defies those historical notions.

India, under Rohit Sharma up till 2024 and with Suryakumar Yadav now, are indubitably that team. Going into the 2026 T20 World Cup final, the Men In Blue had not lost a single series or tournament since August 2023. They kept that scarcely believable streak going in Ahmedabad, vanquishing New Zealand by 96 runs to lift the trophy for an unprecedented third time.

In doing so, India exorcised the ghosts of 2023 in emphatic fashion, achieving sweet catharsis after suffering a heartbreaking loss in the ODI showpiece at the same Narendra Modi Stadium. They also became the first-ever team to successfully defend a T20 World Cup title, having reclaimed it in Barbados after MS Dhoni's maverick outfit had annexed the inaugural edition back in 2007.

All-Round Brilliance In Field

Once Finn Allen and Rachin Ravindra were sent back, the visiting team never really had a shot at chasing down the gargantuan 256-run target. Ishan Kishan took the confidence from his batting blitz into his fielding, grabbing two fabulous catches without the gloves he is used to donning otherwise.

India's Abhishek Sharma celebrates his fifty runs with batting partner India's Sanju Samson during the T20 World Cup cricket final match between India and New Zealand in Ahmedabad, India, Sunday, March 8, 2026. - AP Photo/Rafiq Maqbool
India Vs New Zealand Final, T20 World Cup: Samson, Abhishek, Kishan Power Men In Blue To Mammoth 255/5
New Zealand's James Neesham bowls a delivery during the T20 World Cup cricket final match between India and New Zealand in Ahmedabad, India, Sunday, March 8, 2026 - (AP Photo/Ajit Solanki)
James Neesham’s Triple Strike Rocks India As Sanju Samson, Ishan Kishan And Suryakumar Yadav Fall In One Over
India's Sanju Samson celebrates his fifty runs during the T20 World Cup cricket final match between India and New Zealand in Ahmedabad. - | Photo: AP/Ajit Solanki
India Vs New Zealand Final, T20 World Cup: Sanju Samson Carries On Explosive Form; Scores Third Consecutive Fifty
India's Sanju Samson looks to the heavens after India won the T20 World Cup cricket match against West Indies in Kolkata, India, Sunday, March 1, 2026. - (AP Photo/Bikas Das)
ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Final: Top Five Performers From India So Far
India Vs New Zealand Highlights

Axar Patel proved his big-match temperament yet again, following up his game-changing knock in the 2024 final with a sparkling bowling effort (3/27) in 2026. And Jasprit Bumrah (4/15) continued in his other-worldly ways to bamboozle hapless batters for the nth time as the Kiwis were bowled out for 159 in 19 overs.

India's Jasprit Bumrah, second left, celebrates with teammates the wicket of New Zealand's captain Mitchel Santner during the T20 World Cup final in Ahmedabad. Photo: AP
Blazing Top Three

Earlier, the Indian top three dazzled not just the Ahmedabad crowd but also New Zealand with their irrepressible strokeplay. Sanju Samson picked up from where he had left at the Wankhede, Abhishek Sharma saved his best for the last and Ishan Kishan provided the cherry on top.

Samson played another selfless knock, timing the ball ever so sweetly while conjuring eight sixes. The hallmark of the wicketkeeper-batter's 89-run knock (off 46 balls) was the ease with which he went from muscling the ball to stroking it silken grace.

In the process, the darling of Kerala became only the third batter in history (after Shahid Afridi in 2009 and Virat Kohli in 2014) to score fifties in the semi-final as well as final of a T20 World Cup edition. The 31-year-old missed out on a hundred for the third innings running, but that did not matter as he was playing for the team, and the team alone.

India's Sanju Samson hits a boundary during the T20 World Cup final against New Zealand in Ahmedabad. Photo: AP
As for Abhishek, he finally batted with the flair and pomp he had been doing before the tournament began. The southpaw was also helped by the Kiwi pacers, who handed him enough freebies to take toll. He cracked a 21-ball 52, getting to his fifty off 18 balls with three sixes and six fours.

The Punjab lad eventually nicked a wide Rachin Ravindra ball behind to Tim Seifert, but that brought fellow left-hander Kishan to the middle. Kishan kept up the tempo with four maximums and as many fours en route his 25-ball 54.

Mitchell Santner's decision of dropping off-spinner Cole McConchie played to India's advantage, as replacement Jacob Duffy's (0/42 in 3 overs) friendly medium pace became cannon fodder for the top-order. A 105-run stand between Samson and Kishan off 48 balls took the hosts past the 200-run mark before James Neesham (3/46 in four overs) dislodged Samson, Kishan as well as captain Suryakumar Yadav (0) in the 16th over.

Though the bulk of the damage had already been done by then, the Black Caps found an opening in the match and could have restricted the Men In Blue below 240, which would have appeared far more chaseable than the 255 they ended up with. But Shivam Dube had other plans.

The 32-year-old all-rounder continued his vein of late but vital contributions, hammering an unbeaten 26 off eight balls to place the momentum firmly back with India. Dube had similarly hit two crucial boundaries against West Indies in a virtual quarter-final that prompted coach Gautam Gambhir to say that those fours were "as important as Sanju's 97".

In the end, it indeed was the sum of the parts that shaped India's historic triumph. Different heroes emerged at different stages, demonstrating once again the absolute abundance of T20 talent at the country's disposal.

Tags

