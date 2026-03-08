ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Final: Top Five Performers From India So Far

India gear up for the T20 World Cup 2026 final against New Zealand after a dominant campaign, powered by explosive batting displays and disciplined bowling performances throughout the tournament

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Updated on:
Updated on:
Published At:
Sanju Samson’s Rise – The Making Of A Legend
India's Sanju Samson looks to the heavens after India won the T20 World Cup cricket match against West Indies in Kolkata, India, Sunday, March 1, 2026. (AP Photo/Bikas Das)
info_icon
Summary

Summary of this article

  • India take on New Zealand in the T20 World Cup 2026 in Ahmedabad

  • Men In Blue advanced to final after defeating England in semi-final

  • Ishan Kishan, Sanju Samson have been IND's major performers

India are set to face New Zealand in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 final at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, bringing an exciting tournament to its climax. The defending champions have once again produced a strong campaign, combining explosive batting with disciplined bowling to reach the title decider.

India’s journey to the final has been powered by several standout individual performances. From impactful batting displays at the top to match-winning spells with the ball, a number of players have stepped up at crucial moments. Among them, Sanju Samson, Shivam Dube, Jasprit Bumrah, Ishan Kishan and Hardik Pandya have played key roles in shaping India’s campaign so far.

Sanju Samson

Sanju Samson Smashed 26-Ball Fifty
India's Sanju Samson celebrates after scoring fifty runs during the T20 World Cup cricket semi-final match between India and England in Mumbai, India, Thursday, March 5, 2026. AP Photo/Rafiq Maqbool
info_icon

Sanju Samson has been one of India’s most consistent batters in the tournament. The wicketkeeper-batter has accumulated 232 runs in just four matches, including multiple match-defining innings at the top of the order.

His most memorable performance came in the semifinal against England where he smashed 89 off 42 balls, striking boundaries all around the Wankhede Stadium. The knock gave India the momentum early in the innings and set the platform for the massive total.

Ishan Kishan

icc t20 world cup 2026 Ishan Kishan injured abhishek sharma ill Jasprit Bumrah fitness update
Ishan Kishan in action for Team India. Photo: BCCI/X
info_icon

Ishan Kishan has provided India with explosive starts throughout the tournament in the powerplays. The left-hander has scored 263 runs in the competition, striking at well above 170. The left-handed batter is also India's leading run scorer in the ongoing tournament.

Related Content
India's Jasprit Bumrah, right, hugs teammate Sanju Samson to celebrate their win in the T20 World Cup cricket semi-final match against England in Mumbai, India, Thursday, March 5, 2026. - (AP Photo/Rafiq Maqbool)
IND Vs ENG, T20 World Cup 2026: How India Won The Semi-Final Vs England – Breakdown Of Key Moments
India's Sanju Samson acknowledges the applause from the crowd as he walks off the field after losing his wicket during the T20 World Cup cricket semi-final match between India and England in Mumbai, India. - | Photo: AP/Rafiq Maqbool
India Vs England, T20 World Cup 2026 2nd SF: Samson, Dube's Fireworks Power Men In Blue To Mammoth 253/7
England's Sam Curran, left, reacts as India's Sanju Samson, center, and batting partner Ishan Kishan run between the wickets to score during the T20 World Cup cricket semi-final match between India and England in Mumbai, India, Thursday, March 5, 2026. - AP Photo/Rafiq Maqbool
India Vs England, T20 World Cup 2026: Sanju Samson And Ishan Kishan Forge Highest Partnership By IND In T20 WC KnockOuts
India's Sanju Samson, 9, reacts after winning in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 cricket match between India and West Indies, at the Eden Gardens, in Kolkata, West Bengal. - | Photo: PTI/Manvender Vashist Lav
Will Sanju Samson Miss India Vs England, T20 World Cup 2026 Semi-Final? Fans React To ICC Ban Reports
Related Content

His fearless approach has often taken the pressure off the middle order. In the semifinal, Kishan played a quickfire 39 off 18 balls, forming a rapid opening partnership with Samson that helped India dominate the powerplay.

Shivam Dube

ICC Mens T20 WC Semi-Final: India vs England Shivam Dube
India's Shivam Dube plays a shot during the T20 World Cup cricket semi-final match between India and England in Mumbai, India. | Photo: AP/Rafiq Maqbool
info_icon

Shivam Dube has emerged as India’s power hitter in the middle order. The all-rounder has scored over 200 runs in the tournament, frequently accelerating the scoring rate during the middle overs.

His contribution in the semifinal was equally crucial as he hammered 43 off 25 balls, ensuring India kept the momentum even after the early fireworks from the openers.

Hardik Pandya

ICC Mens T20 WC Semi-Final: England vs India Hardik Pandya
India's Hardik Pandya plays a shot during the T20 World Cup cricket semi-final match between India and England in Mumbai, India. | Photo: AP/Rafiq Maqbool
info_icon

Hardik Pandya has once again played the role of India’s finisher. The experienced all-rounder has scored close to 200 runs in the tournament while also contributing with the ball.

In the semifinal against England, Pandya produced a late cameo of 27 off 12 balls, pushing India past the 250 mark, a total that ultimately proved decisive.

Jasprit Bumrah

India Vs West Indies T20 World Cup Cricket super 8 match-Jasprit Bumrah
India's Jasprit Bumrah, left, reacts in the field during the T20 World Cup cricket match between India and West Indies in Kolkata. | Photo: AP/Bikas Das
info_icon

While the batters have dominated the headlines, Jasprit Bumrah has been the backbone of India’s bowling attack. The pacer has picked up ten wickets in the tournament so far while maintaining an excellent economy rate.

His ability to deliver under pressure has been crucial, particularly in high-scoring matches like the semifinal. Bumrah’s control in the death overs helped India defend the total against England and will be vital again in the final against New Zealand.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 News updates, T20 World Cup Schedule, T20 world cup teams' Squad, T20 World Cup 2026 points table, and Stats - most runs & wickets of T20 World Cup 2026.

SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. T20 World Cup Dispatch: Suryakumar, Santner In Pre-Match War Of Words; India Look For Finals Redemption Against NZ

  2. India Vs New Zealand, T20 World Cup 2026 Final: Records And Milestones To Watch Out For In Ahmedabad

  3. ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Final: Top Five Performers From India So Far

  4. Quinton De Kock Questions ICC Travel Plans As Teams Remain Stuck In India After T20 World Cup Exit; Fans React

  5. India Vs New Zealand Final: Hotel Tariffs Flying High In Ahmedabad For T20 World Cup Title Bout

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Who Is Vaishnavi Adkar? Women's Singles Player Who Made History At The W100 Bengaluru Open 2026

  2. Rybakina Vs Birrell, WTA Dubai Open: Australian Open Champion Eases Into Round Of 16

  3. Alcaraz Vs Rinderknech, ATP Qatar Open: Spaniard Continues Perfect Start To 2026

  4. Will Serena Williams Return To Professional Tennis? American Legend Listed For Comeback On February 22

  5. India Vs Netherlands, Davis Cup 2026 Qualifiers Day 2 Highlights: Suresh’s Heroics Lead IND to 3-2 Upset Over NED

Badminton

  1. Lakshya Sen Vs Shi Yu Qi Highlights, All England Open 2026: Indian Shuttler Floors World No. 1 In Three-Game Thriller

  2. All England Open 2026: PV Sindhu Returns To India Safely After Being Stranded In Dubai Due to US-Israel-Iran Conflict

  3. Lakshya Sen Vs Victor Lai Highlights, All England Open: Indian Braves Injury, Wins Epic Battle To Enter Final

  4. Injured Lakshya Sen Grits His Way Past Victor Lai In 97-Minute Epic To Enter All England Open Final

  5. Lakshya Sen Vs Victor Lai LIVE Streaming, All England Open 2026: When, Where To Watch Semi-Final Match?

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Anti-Parivarvad, Yet Dynastic? Nitish Kumar And The Politics Of Family In Bihar

  2. Long Game Pays Off: BJP’s Bihar Project Nears Its Final Act

  3. Mamata calls incoming Bengal Guv R.N. Ravi 'BJP cadre', alleges Bose was forced out

  4. Mamata Launches Indefinite Sit-In Against 'Voter Purge' In Kolkata

  5. Curbs in Kashmir over protests against Khamenei’s killing lifted

Entertainment News

  1. Tighee Review | Jeejivisha Kale's Transcendent Portrait Of Womanhood Centres A Volatile Mother–Daughter Trio

  2. Sumit Arora Interview | “If The Passion Is Real, You Find A Way”

  3. US–Israel Strikes In Iran: Mark Ruffalo, Jack White, Carrie Coon And Other Hollywood Celebs Condemn Military Action

  4. 10 Fierce Women Cops In Indian OTT Dramas

  5. Nukkad Naatak Review | A Triumphantly Modest Indie Rooted In Goodwill And Second Chances

US News

  1. DOJ Releases More Epstein Files Containing Uncorroborated Assault Claim Against Trump

  2. US Military To Continue Large-Scale Combat Operations For Weeks Against Iran: Trump

  3. Ghislaine Maxwell: The Woman At The Centre Of The Epstein Files Saga

  4. The Epstein Files And Crypto’s Origins

  5. Clintons Call For Epstein Testimony To Be Held Publicly

World News

  1. US-Israel-Iran War: Trump Calls For 'Unconditional Surrender' As Strikes Continue

  2. From Rapper to PM Frontrunner: Who Is Balen Shah?

  3. Israel Says Modi Was Not Briefed on Iran Strikes

  4. US-Israel-Iran War News: NATO Says Iran Missile Targeted Turkiye

  5. DOJ Releases More Epstein Files Containing Uncorroborated Assault Claim Against Trump

Latest Stories

  1. MasterChef India 9 Winner: Nagpur Brothers Ajinkya And Vikram Gandhe Lift The Trophy

  2. Dhurandhar 2 Trailer: Ranveer Singh's Hamza Rises As Sher-e-Baloch, Setting The Stage For Epic Sequel

  3. US-Israel-Iran War: Trump Calls For 'Unconditional Surrender' As Strikes Continue

  4. Smriti Mandhana Becomes First Women Cricketer To Get Her Own Exclusive Barbie Doll Ahead Of International Women’s Day

  5. T20 World Cup 2026 Dispatch: ICC Announce Umpires For Final, Ricky Martin To Perform In Closing Ceremony

  6. Lakshya Sen Vs Li Shifeng, All England Open 2026 Highlights: Super Sen Through To Semis After Winning In Straight Games

  7. Long Game Pays Off: BJP’s Bihar Project Nears Its Final Act

  8. JNU VC Remarks: Weaponising Institutions Of Higher Learning Against Dalits Is Epistemic Violence