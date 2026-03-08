ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Final: Top Five Performers From India So Far

Summary of this article
India take on New Zealand in the T20 World Cup 2026 in Ahmedabad
Men In Blue advanced to final after defeating England in semi-final
Ishan Kishan, Sanju Samson have been IND's major performers
India are set to face New Zealand in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 final at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, bringing an exciting tournament to its climax. The defending champions have once again produced a strong campaign, combining explosive batting with disciplined bowling to reach the title decider.
India’s journey to the final has been powered by several standout individual performances. From impactful batting displays at the top to match-winning spells with the ball, a number of players have stepped up at crucial moments. Among them, Sanju Samson, Shivam Dube, Jasprit Bumrah, Ishan Kishan and Hardik Pandya have played key roles in shaping India’s campaign so far.
Sanju Samson
Sanju Samson has been one of India’s most consistent batters in the tournament. The wicketkeeper-batter has accumulated 232 runs in just four matches, including multiple match-defining innings at the top of the order.
His most memorable performance came in the semifinal against England where he smashed 89 off 42 balls, striking boundaries all around the Wankhede Stadium. The knock gave India the momentum early in the innings and set the platform for the massive total.
Ishan Kishan
Ishan Kishan has provided India with explosive starts throughout the tournament in the powerplays. The left-hander has scored 263 runs in the competition, striking at well above 170. The left-handed batter is also India's leading run scorer in the ongoing tournament.
His fearless approach has often taken the pressure off the middle order. In the semifinal, Kishan played a quickfire 39 off 18 balls, forming a rapid opening partnership with Samson that helped India dominate the powerplay.
Shivam Dube
Shivam Dube has emerged as India’s power hitter in the middle order. The all-rounder has scored over 200 runs in the tournament, frequently accelerating the scoring rate during the middle overs.
His contribution in the semifinal was equally crucial as he hammered 43 off 25 balls, ensuring India kept the momentum even after the early fireworks from the openers.
Hardik Pandya
Hardik Pandya has once again played the role of India’s finisher. The experienced all-rounder has scored close to 200 runs in the tournament while also contributing with the ball.
In the semifinal against England, Pandya produced a late cameo of 27 off 12 balls, pushing India past the 250 mark, a total that ultimately proved decisive.
Jasprit Bumrah
While the batters have dominated the headlines, Jasprit Bumrah has been the backbone of India’s bowling attack. The pacer has picked up ten wickets in the tournament so far while maintaining an excellent economy rate.
His ability to deliver under pressure has been crucial, particularly in high-scoring matches like the semifinal. Bumrah’s control in the death overs helped India defend the total against England and will be vital again in the final against New Zealand.