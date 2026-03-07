2026 Alpine Skiing World Cup: Olympic Champion Pinheiro Braathen Leads Giant Slalom

Olympic champion Lucas Pinheiro Braathen was fastest in the first run of a World Cup giant slalom on Saturday with Marco Odermatt almost one second back in fifth. Pinheiro Braathen’s historic gold-medal win for Brazil last month pushed Odermatt down to silver, and he is the Swiss star’s closest challenger in the season-long giant slalom standings. On a sunny 4 Celsius (39 Fahrenheit) day in Slovenia, Pinheiro Braathen took a 0.14-second lead over Stefan Brennsteiner. Olympic bronze medalist Loïc Meillard was third with 0.35 to make up in the afternoon run.

Brazil's Lucas Pinheiro Braathen competes during an alpine ski, men's World Cup giant slalom, in Kranjska Gora, Slovenia. Photo: AP/Pier Marco Tacca
Brazil's Lucas Pinheiro Braathen competes during an alpine ski, men's World Cup giant slalom, in Kranjska Gora, Slovenia. Photo: AP/Giovanni Auletta
Brazil's Lucas Pinheiro Braathen competes during an alpine ski, men's World Cup giant slalom, in Kranjska Gora, Slovenia. Photo: AP/Giovanni Auletta
Brazil's Lucas Pinheiro Braathen competes during an alpine ski, men's World Cup giant slalom, in Kranjska Gora, Slovenia. Photo: AP/Pier Marco Tacca
Switzerland's Marco Odermatt competes during an alpine ski, men's World Cup giant slalom, in Kranjska Gora, Slovenia. Photo: AP/Giovanni Auletta
Switzerland's Marco Odermatt competes during an alpine ski, men's World Cup giant slalom, in Kranjska Gora, Slovenia. Photo: AP/Pier Marco Tacca
Switzerland's Loic Meillard competes during an alpine ski, men's World Cup giant slalom, in Kranjska Gora, Slovenia. Photo: AP/Giovanni Auletta
Switzerland's Loic Meillard competes during an alpine ski, men's World Cup giant slalom, in Kranjska Gora, Slovenia. Photo: AP/Pier Marco Tacca
Austria's Stefan Brennsteiner competes during an alpine ski, men's World Cup giant slalom, in Kranjska Gora, Slovenia. Photo: AP/Giovanni Auletta
Austria's Stefan Brennsteiner competes during an alpine ski, men's World Cup giant slalom, in Kranjska Gora, Slovenia. Photo: AP/Pier Marco Tacca
Switzerland's Loic Meillard competes during an alpine ski, men's World Cup giant slalom, in Kranjska Gora, Slovenia. Photo: AP/Pier Marco Tacca
