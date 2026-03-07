2026 Alpine Skiing World Cup: Olympic Champion Pinheiro Braathen Leads Giant Slalom
Olympic champion Lucas Pinheiro Braathen was fastest in the first run of a World Cup giant slalom on Saturday with Marco Odermatt almost one second back in fifth. Pinheiro Braathen’s historic gold-medal win for Brazil last month pushed Odermatt down to silver, and he is the Swiss star’s closest challenger in the season-long giant slalom standings. On a sunny 4 Celsius (39 Fahrenheit) day in Slovenia, Pinheiro Braathen took a 0.14-second lead over Stefan Brennsteiner. Olympic bronze medalist Loïc Meillard was third with 0.35 to make up in the afternoon run.
