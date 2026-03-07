Kerala Blasters Vs Chennaiyin FC LIVE Score, ISL: Hosts Eye First Points In Southern Derby

Kerala Blasters vs Chennaiyin FC LIVE Score, Indian Super League 2025-26: KBFC Playing XI
Top Scorers:
Jamie Maclaren (Mohun Bagan): 7 goals in 4 matches
Youssef Ezzejjari (East Bengal): 4 goals in 4 matches
Dejan Drazic (FC Goa): 3 goals in 4 matches
Top Assists:
Madih Talal (Jamshedpur FC); Anirudh Thapa, Liston Colaco, Subhasish Bose (Mohun Bagan): All 2 assists in 2 matches
The Indian Super League 2025-26 matches, including Kerala Blasters vs Chennaiyin FC, will be live-streamed on the FanCode app and website in India. The television broadcast of the game will take place on the Sony TEN 2 channel in the country.
Fixture: Kerala Blasters FC vs Chennaiyin FC
Series: Indian Super League 2025-26
Venue: Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Kochi
Date: Saturday, March 7, 2026
Time: 7:30 PM IST