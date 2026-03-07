Kerala Blasters Vs Chennaiyin FC LIVE Score, ISL: Hosts Eye First Points In Southern Derby

Kerala Blasters vs Chennaiyin FC Live Score, Indian Super League 2025-26: Follow the play-by-play updates from the Round 4 fixture at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Kochi on March 7, 2026

Sushruta Bhattacharjee
Updated on:
Kerala Blasters vs Chennaiyin FC live score Indian Super League 2025-26 Round 4
Kerala Blasters vs Chennaiyin FC Live Score, Indian Super League 2025-26 Round 4. | Photos; AIFF
Welcome to the live coverage of the Indian Super League 2025-26 Round 4 fixture between Kerala Blasters and Chennaiyin FC at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Kochi on Saturday, March 7, 2026. Both sides will be seeking their first win of the season in the Southern Derby. Hosts Kerala Blasters have endured a torrid start, losing all three of their opening matches without earning a single point. David Catala’s side are under increasing pressure to get their first points of the season in front of an expectant home crowd. Chennaiyin FC, meanwhile, have fared only slightly better – just one point from a 1-1 draw against Odisha FC. Follow the play-by-play updates from the Kerala Blasters vs Chennaiyin FC football match right here.
Kerala Blasters vs Chennaiyin FC LIVE Score, Indian Super League 2025-26: KBFC Playing XI

Kerala Blasters vs Chennaiyin FC LIVE Score, Indian Super League 2025-26: Player Stats

Top Scorers:

  • Jamie Maclaren (Mohun Bagan): 7 goals in 4 matches

  • Youssef Ezzejjari (East Bengal): 4 goals in 4 matches

  • Dejan Drazic (FC Goa): 3 goals in 4 matches

Top Assists:

  • Madih Talal (Jamshedpur FC); Anirudh Thapa, Liston Colaco, Subhasish Bose (Mohun Bagan): All 2 assists in 2 matches

Kerala Blasters vs Chennaiyin FC LIVE Score, Indian Super League 2025-26: Where To Watch?

The Indian Super League 2025-26 matches, including Kerala Blasters vs Chennaiyin FC, will be live-streamed on the FanCode app and website in India. The television broadcast of the game will take place on the Sony TEN 2 channel in the country.

Kerala Blasters vs Chennaiyin FC LIVE Score, Indian Super League 2025-26: Match Details

  • Fixture: Kerala Blasters FC vs Chennaiyin FC

  • Series: Indian Super League 2025-26

  • Venue: Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Kochi

  • Date: Saturday, March 7, 2026

  • Time: 7:30 PM IST

Kerala Blasters vs Chennaiyin FC LIVE Score, Indian Super League 2025-26: Welcome!

Good evening, football fans! This is the start of our live blog covering the ISL match between Kerala Blasters and Chennaiyin FC. Stay tuned for pre-match updates and line-ups as they are released.

