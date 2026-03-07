After Hathras: Family Awaits Relocation

The Hathras case came to light in September 2020 in Uttar Pradesh, involved the brutal gang rape and murder of a 19-year-old Dalit woman. The incident sparked nationwide outrage over caste-based violence, gender-based brutality, and alleged mishandling by local authorities. Protests highlighted deep-rooted issues of patriarchy and systemic discrimination, and the urgent need for justice and safety for women, especially from marginalized communities. The victim’s family is still waiting to be relocated, living with the shadow of loss and uncertainty.

Photo Webdesk
Hathras photo story
​Accused 's house and family member | Photo: Tribhuvan Tiwari/Outlook
Ambedkar flag in Bool Garhi
B R Ambedhkar flag hanging around the village of bool garhi in Hathras | Photo: Tribhuvan Tiwari/Outlook
Beti Bachao Beti Padhao wall slogan
Beti bachao beti padhao slogan on school wall at bool garhi village, Hathras | Photo: Tribhuvan Tiwari/Outlook
Inside Bool Garhi village after Hathras case
Current condition of the house of the victim girl | Photo: Tribhuvan Tiwari/Outlook
Hathras case visuals
Entry register outside victim's house with CRPF | Photo: Tribhuvan Tiwari/Outlook
Bool Garhi village photos
Fencing to guard the victim's family by crpf to safeguard the family of the victim. | Photo: Tribhuvan Tiwari/Outlook
Hathras village life after tragedy
House of victim at bool garhi village at hathras | Photo: Tribhuvan Tiwari/Outlook
Victim’s house in Hathras
Mother waits for a daughter whob is gone forever at bool garhi village at Hathras. ​ | Photo: Tribhuvan Tiwari/Outlook
Photo essay from Hathras village
The tusli sampling plant by the victim who was raped and murdered at hathras reminds her absence | Photo: Tribhuvan Tiwari/Outlook
Dalit family protection UP
Victim family member gets guarded by CRPF | Photo: Tribhuvan Tiwari/Outlook
Hathras victim family
Wall of different gods and leaders at the house of the girl who was murdered and gang-raped. | Photo: Tribhuvan Tiwari/Outlook
