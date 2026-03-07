After Hathras: Family Awaits Relocation
The Hathras case came to light in September 2020 in Uttar Pradesh, involved the brutal gang rape and murder of a 19-year-old Dalit woman. The incident sparked nationwide outrage over caste-based violence, gender-based brutality, and alleged mishandling by local authorities. Protests highlighted deep-rooted issues of patriarchy and systemic discrimination, and the urgent need for justice and safety for women, especially from marginalized communities. The victim’s family is still waiting to be relocated, living with the shadow of loss and uncertainty.
1/10
2/10
3/10
4/10
5/10
6/10
7/10
8/10
9/10
10/10
WATCH
MORE FROM THE AUTHOR
CLOSE