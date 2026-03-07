NBA: Victor Wembanyama Helps San Antonio Spurs Rally To 116-112 Win Over Los Angeles Clippers
Victor Wembanyama had 27 points, 10 rebounds and four blocks as the San Antonio Spurs rallied from a 25-point deficit to beat the Los Angeles Clippers 116-112 in the NBA on Saturday (March 7, 2026). Kawhi Leonard had 30 points and nine rebounds for Los Angeles, who had a three-game winning streak snapped. San Antonio (46-17) have won 14 of 15 and are second in the Western Conference. After defending a missed 3-pointer by Leonard, Wembanyama broke free for an uncontested dunk that gave the Spurs a 113-112 lead with 16 seconds left. Clippers forward Nicolas Batum turned the ball over on the ensuing possession when his foot crossed the boundary while inbounding the ball. Stephon Castle closed out the win by rebounding his own missed free throw and converting a layup with 1 second remaining.
1/9
2/9
3/9
4/9
5/9
6/9
7/9
8/9
9/9
WATCH
MORE FROM THE AUTHOR
PHOTOS
CLOSE