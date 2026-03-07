NBA: Victor Wembanyama Helps San Antonio Spurs Rally To 116-112 Win Over Los Angeles Clippers

Victor Wembanyama had 27 points, 10 rebounds and four blocks as the San Antonio Spurs rallied from a 25-point deficit to beat the Los Angeles Clippers 116-112 in the NBA on Saturday (March 7, 2026). Kawhi Leonard had 30 points and nine rebounds for Los Angeles, who had a three-game winning streak snapped. San Antonio (46-17) have won 14 of 15 and are second in the Western Conference. After defending a missed 3-pointer by Leonard, Wembanyama broke free for an uncontested dunk that gave the Spurs a 113-112 lead with 16 seconds left. Clippers forward Nicolas Batum turned the ball over on the ensuing possession when his foot crossed the boundary while inbounding the ball. Stephon Castle closed out the win by rebounding his own missed free throw and converting a layup with 1 second remaining.

NBA: San Antonio Spurs vs Los Angeles Clippers
San Antonio Spurs players Victor Wembanyama, center, De'Aaron Fox (4) and Keldon Johnson celebrate their win after an NBA basketball game against the Los Angeles Clippers in San Antonio. | Photo: AP/Darren Abate
NBA: Los Angeles Clippers vs San Antonio Spurs
San Antonio Spurs center Victor Wembanyama celebrates a basket during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Los Angeles Clippers in San Antonio. | Photo: AP/Darren Abate
NBA Basketball Game: San Antonio Spurs vs Los Angeles Clippers
San Antonio Spurs guard Devin Vassell celebrates a 3-point basket during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Los Angeles Clippers in San Antonio. | Photo: AP/Darren Abate
NBA Basketball Game: Los Angeles Clippers vs San Antonio Spurs
Los Angeles Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard (2) looks to shoot as he is guarded by San Antonio Spurs guard Stephon Castle during the second half of an NBA basketball game in San Antonio. | Photo: AP/Darren Abate
NBA Basketball: San Antonio Spurs vs Los Angeles Clippers
Los Angeles Clippers guard Kris Dunn (8) goes to the basket against San Antonio Spurs center Victor Wembanyama (1) during the second half of an NBA basketball game in San Antonio. | Photo: AP/Darren Abate
NBA Basketball: Los Angeles Clippers vs San Antonio Spurs
Los Angeles Clippers center Brook Lopez, left, goes to the basket against San Antonio Spurs' Carter Bryant, center, and Julian Champagnie during the second half of an NBA basketball game in San Antonio. | Photo: AP/Darren Abate
NBA 2025-26: San Antonio Spurs vs Los Angeles Clippers
Los Angeles Clippers forward Isaiah Jackson (23) tangles with San Antonio Spurs center Victor Wembanyama (1) during the second half of an NBA basketball game in San Antonio. | Photo: AP/Darren Abate
NBA 2025-26: Los Angeles Clippers vs San Antonio Spurs
San Antonio Spurs forward Keldon Johnson, center, dunks during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Los Angeles Clippers in San Antonio. | Photo: AP/Darren Abate
Basketball: San Antonio Spurs vs Los Angeles Clippers
Los Angeles Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard (2) drives against San Antonio Spurs center Luke Kornet (7) and guard De'Aaron Fox, left, during the first half of an NBA basketball game in San Antonio. | Photo: AP/Darren Abate
Basketball: Los Angeles Clippers vs San Antonio Spurs
San Antonio Spurs center Luke Kornet and Los Angeles Clippers center Brook Lopez (11) fight for possession during the first half of an NBA basketball game in San Antonio. | Photo: AP/Darren Abate
