Dhurandhar 2 Trailer: Ranveer Singh's Hamza Rises As Sher-e-Baloch, Setting The Stage For Epic Sequel

The makers on Saturday unveiled an explosive trailer for Dhurandhar 2. Ranveer Singh-starrer will hit the screens on March 19. 2026.

Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Garima Das
Updated on:
Updated on:
Published At:
Dhurandhar 2 trailer
Dhurandhar 2 trailer out Photo: YouTube
Summary

Summary of this article

  • Dhurandhar 2 trailer has been unveiled today.

  • Ranveer Singh-starrer will hit the theatres on March 19, 2026.

  • The second instalment is expected to have a darker and deeper narrative.

After the unprecedented success of Dhurandhar (2025), audiences have been eagerly waiting for the second instalment. Dhurandhar: The Revenge is set to arrive in cinemas on March 19, 2026. Ahead of the release, the makers on Saturday unveiled the much waited trailer for Dhurandhar 2.

Dhurandhar 2 advance booking update
Dhurandhar 2 Advance Booking Report: Ranveer Singh's Film Crosses $330K Mark In The US Ahead Of March Release

BY Outlook Entertainment Desk

Dhurandhar 2 trailer out

Dhurandhar 2 trailer shows Hamza Ali Mazari's rise as Sher-e-Baloch. The sequel will have high-octane action sequences, high-stakes drama, setting the stage for an epic revenge tale.

Aditya Dhar also introduced Ranveer's Jaskirat Singh Rangi, giving a small glimpse of him becoming a R&AW agent.

We also got glimpses of Sanjay Dutt and Arjun Rampal's characters.

Dhurandhar 2 plot

The first instalment follows Ranveer Singh, playing a R&AW agent Jaskirat Singh Rangi, pretending to be a gangster named Hamza Ali Mazari. He gets into the gang of Rehman Dakait (Akshaye Khanna) to dismantle the terrorist group in Pakistan. The first part concluded with Hamza killing Rehman. The second instalment will show his rise in the town of Lyari as the Sher-e-Baloch.

He will seek revenge against Major Iqbal (Arjun Rampal), a ruthless ISI officer, Bade Sahab (whose identity is yet be revealed) and others.

Dhurandhar 2 will also focus on Hamza's backstory as how he became a R&AW agent.

Dhurandhar 2 advance booking

The pre-sales of tickets of the film have started in many regions of the world. Domestic advance bookings for the sequel will reportedly start today across India. It is said that there will be paid previews in India on March 18.

Dhurandhar 2 is yet to receive certification from the CBFC.

Dhurandhar
Dhurandhar: Ranveer Singh's Film Registers Highest First-Weekend Views On Netflix; Beats Animal, Pushpa 2

BY Outlook Entertainment Desk

It is produced by Jyoti Deshpande, Aditya Dhar, and Lokesh Dhar under the banners of Jio Studios and B62 Studios.

Apart from Ranveer Singh, R Madhavan, Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt, Rakesh Bedi, Sara Arjun, and Danish Pandor round out the cast.

