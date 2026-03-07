Dhurandhar 2 Trailer: Ranveer Singh's Hamza Rises As Sher-e-Baloch, Setting The Stage For Epic Sequel

Dhurandhar 2 plot

The first instalment follows Ranveer Singh, playing a R&AW agent Jaskirat Singh Rangi, pretending to be a gangster named Hamza Ali Mazari. He gets into the gang of Rehman Dakait (Akshaye Khanna) to dismantle the terrorist group in Pakistan. The first part concluded with Hamza killing Rehman. The second instalment will show his rise in the town of Lyari as the Sher-e-Baloch.