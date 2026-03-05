Dhurandhar 2 Advance Booking Report: Ranveer Singh's Film Crosses $330K Mark In The US Ahead Of March Release

Dhurandhar 2 advance booking update: After the record-breaking success, Dhurandhar 2 - The Revenge is set for theatrical release on March 19, 2026. Earlier, it was supposed to lock horns with Yash's Toxic, which is now releasing in June, making way for a smooth release for the Ranveer Singh-starrer without any competition. The advance booking for Dhurandhar 2 has kicked off in the United States 15 days before its theatrical release, and early pre-sales numbers suggest a strong start for Aditya Dhar's directorial.