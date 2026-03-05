Dhurandhar 2 Advance Booking Report: Ranveer Singh's Film Crosses $330K Mark In The US Ahead Of March Release

Summary of this article
Dhurandhar 2 has opened advance bookings in the United States, suggesting a promising start at the box office.
Reportedly, Ranveer Singh-starrer has already sold 14,399 tickets across 472 locations and 744 shows for its premiere night.
The opening day pre-sales collections have crossed the $330K mark in the US.
Dhurandhar 2 advance booking update: After the record-breaking success, Dhurandhar 2 - The Revenge is set for theatrical release on March 19, 2026. Earlier, it was supposed to lock horns with Yash's Toxic, which is now releasing in June, making way for a smooth release for the Ranveer Singh-starrer without any competition. The advance booking for Dhurandhar 2 has kicked off in the United States 15 days before its theatrical release, and early pre-sales numbers suggest a strong start for Aditya Dhar's directorial.
Dhurandhar 2 advance booking report in US
Dhurandhar 2's advance ticket sales indicate it is on rampage mode in the US. Earlier, reports claimed that Dhurandhar 2's pre-sales in North America crossed the $100k mark, a major milestone surpassing the total Day 1 collections of the first instalment, released on December 5. Now, it has set a new record.
As per a report in Sacnilk, according to tracking data from Venky Box Office, Dhurandhar 2 has already sold 14,399 tickets across 472 locations and 744 shows for its premiere night. The opening day pre-sales collections have crossed the $330K mark. This is a huge achievement compared to its predecessor, which ended the opening day in the USA with a gross of $317K.
The major contribution to advance booking collections has come from the Telugu-speaking regions in the US—such as Dallas, New Jersey, and the Bay Area—where there is a huge demand for Dhurandhar 2's tickets, taking the total premiere weekend advance sales to a whopping $565,000.
Here are the details of Dhurandhar 2 advance booking collection in US
Premiere Night Gross - $238,517
Opening Day (Day 1) Advance - $330,000+
Total Premiere Weekend Advance - $565,000
Total Tickets Sold - 14,399
Total Locations - 472
Total Shows - 744
Dhurandhar 2 will see Ranveer Singh's Hamza aka Jaskirat Singh Rangi in a vengeful avatar. After killing Rehman Dakait (Akshaye Khanna) in the first part, he is now seeking revenge against Major Iqbal (Arjun Rampal), a ruthless ISI officer, Bade Sahab (whose identity is yet be revealed) and others.