Dhurandhar 2 Advance Booking Report: Ranveer Singh's Film Crosses $330K Mark In The US Ahead Of March Release

Dhurandhar 2 Advance Booking Report: Ranveer Singh-starrer has already sold 14,399 tickets across 472 locations and 744 shows for its premiere night.

O
Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Garima Das
Updated on:
Updated on:
Published At:
Dhurandhar 2
Dhurandhar 2 advance booking update Photo: Jio Studios
info_icon
Summary

Summary of this article

  • Dhurandhar 2 has opened advance bookings in the United States, suggesting a promising start at the box office.

  • Reportedly, Ranveer Singh-starrer has already sold 14,399 tickets across 472 locations and 744 shows for its premiere night.

  • The opening day pre-sales collections have crossed the $330K mark in the US.

Dhurandhar 2 advance booking update: After the record-breaking success, Dhurandhar 2 - The Revenge is set for theatrical release on March 19, 2026. Earlier, it was supposed to lock horns with Yash's Toxic, which is now releasing in June, making way for a smooth release for the Ranveer Singh-starrer without any competition. The advance booking for Dhurandhar 2 has kicked off in the United States 15 days before its theatrical release, and early pre-sales numbers suggest a strong start for Aditya Dhar's directorial.

Dhurandhar 2 advance booking report in US

Dhurandhar 2's advance ticket sales indicate it is on rampage mode in the US. Earlier, reports claimed that Dhurandhar 2's pre-sales in North America crossed the $100k mark, a major milestone surpassing the total Day 1 collections of the first instalment, released on December 5. Now, it has set a new record.

Dhurandhar 2 teaser out - Jio Studios
Dhurandhar 2 Teaser Out: Ranveer Singh's Hamza Returns To Action With A Vengeance

BY Garima Das

As per a report in Sacnilk, according to tracking data from Venky Box Office, Dhurandhar 2 has already sold 14,399 tickets across 472 locations and 744 shows for its premiere night. The opening day pre-sales collections have crossed the $330K mark. This is a huge achievement compared to its predecessor, which ended the opening day in the USA with a gross of $317K.

Related Content
Dhurandhar - X
Dhurandhar: Ranveer Singh's Film Registers Highest First-Weekend Views On Netflix; Beats Animal, Pushpa 2
Dhurandhar 2 won't release on Netflix - YouTube
Dhurandhar 2: Ranveer Singh's Espionage Sequel Won't Premiere On Netflix Post-Theatrical Release? Here's What We Know
Dhurandhar 2 teaser out - Jio Studios
Dhurandhar 2 Teaser Out: Ranveer Singh's Hamza Returns To Action With A Vengeance
Ranveer Singh Dhurandhar 2 poster - Instagram/Ranveer Singh
Dhurandhar: The Revenge: Ranveer Singh Unveils Fierce New Poster Ahead Of Teaser Release
Related Content

The major contribution to advance booking collections has come from the Telugu-speaking regions in the US—such as Dallas, New Jersey, and the Bay Area—where there is a huge demand for Dhurandhar 2's tickets, taking the total premiere weekend advance sales to a whopping $565,000.

Here are the details of Dhurandhar 2 advance booking collection in US

  • Premiere Night Gross - $238,517

  • Opening Day (Day 1) Advance - $330,000+

  • Total Premiere Weekend Advance - $565,000

  • Total Tickets Sold - 14,399

  • Total Locations - 472

  • Total Shows - 744

Dhurandhar 2 runtime fact check - YouTube
Dhurandhar 2 Yet To Be Submitted For Certification; Here's The Truth Behind Viral Certificate With Runtime And Rating

BY Outlook Entertainment Desk

Dhurandhar 2 will see Ranveer Singh's Hamza aka Jaskirat Singh Rangi in a vengeful avatar. After killing Rehman Dakait (Akshaye Khanna) in the first part, he is now seeking revenge against Major Iqbal (Arjun Rampal), a ruthless ISI officer, Bade Sahab (whose identity is yet be revealed) and others.

SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. India Vs England LIVE Score, T20 World Cup 2026 Semi-Final: Stage Set For A Daunting Battle With Berth In Final At Stake

  2. India Vs England Preview: Familiar Foes Playing Third T20 World Cup Semi-Final In Row

  3. T20 World Cup 2026 Dispatch: NZ Crush SA To Storm Into Final, Finn Allen Slams Fastest T20 World Cup Century

  4. India Vs England, T20 World Cup Semi-Final: Varun Chakravarthy Toils Hard To Regain His Magic Ahead Of The Big Clash

  5. South Africa Vs New Zealand, T20 World Cup Semi-Final: Who Said What After Kiwis Secured 9-Wicket Victory To Enter Final

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Who Is Vaishnavi Adkar? Women's Singles Player Who Made History At The W100 Bengaluru Open 2026

  2. Rybakina Vs Birrell, WTA Dubai Open: Australian Open Champion Eases Into Round Of 16

  3. Alcaraz Vs Rinderknech, ATP Qatar Open: Spaniard Continues Perfect Start To 2026

  4. Will Serena Williams Return To Professional Tennis? American Legend Listed For Comeback On February 22

  5. India Vs Netherlands, Davis Cup 2026 Qualifiers Day 2 Highlights: Suresh’s Heroics Lead IND to 3-2 Upset Over NED

Badminton

  1. Lakshya Sen Vs Shi Yu Qi Highlights, All England Open 2026: Indian Shuttler Floors World No. 1 In Three-Game Thriller

  2. All England Open 2026: PV Sindhu Returns To India Safely After Being Stranded In Dubai Due to US-Israel-Iran Conflict

  3. Lakshya Sen Vs Angus Ng Ka Long LIVE Score, All England Open Round Of 16: Indian Shuttler Leading In First Game

  4. Lakshya Sen At All England Open: Five Reasons Why You Should Follow Indian Shuttler's Campaign

  5. Lakshya Sen Vs Angus Ng Ka Long LIVE Streaming, All England Open 2026: When, Where To Watch Round Of 16 Match

Trending Stories

National News

  1. BJP Nominates Four For Rajya Sabha From Maharashtra; Mahayuti Poised To Win Majority Seats

  2. Day In Pics: March 04, 2026

  3. The Kerala Story: Mosque Hosts Hindu Devotees, Temple Conducts Iftar Party

  4. War-Time Puts Himachal's Popular Foreign Tourist Hubs In Hard Days

  5. All 14 JNU students Out  Of Tihar Jail After Court Orders Immediate Release

Entertainment News

  1. US–Israel Strikes In Iran: Mark Ruffalo, Jack White, Carrie Coon And Other Hollywood Celebs Condemn Military Action

  2. 10 Fierce Women Cops In Indian OTT Dramas

  3. Nukkad Naatak Review | A Triumphantly Modest Indie Rooted In Goodwill And Second Chances

  4. Mumbai Meri Jaan: Evolution Of The City As A Cinematic Character

  5. 10 Years Of Aligarh: Dignity, Shame And The Cost Of Being Seen

US News

  1. US Military To Continue Large-Scale Combat Operations For Weeks Against Iran: Trump

  2. Ghislaine Maxwell: The Woman At The Centre Of The Epstein Files Saga

  3. The Epstein Files And Crypto’s Origins

  4. Clintons Call For Epstein Testimony To Be Held Publicly

  5. US To Invest $1.3 Billion In Reko Diq Copper-Gold Mine In Pakistan’s Balochistan

World News

  1. US Israel Attacks Iran: IRGC Threatens ‘Complete Destruction,' Israel Struck Iranian Military Complex Near Tehran

  2. Minab’s Small Coffins

  3. Power Without Restraint: Who Bears The Cost Of Wars?

  4. US Submarine Sinks Iranian Warship Near Sri Lanka, 80 Sailors Dead

  5. Iranian Ship Sinks Off Sri Lanka Coast; 32 Rescued, Over 100 Feared Missing

Latest Stories

  1. US-Israel-Iran War News LIVE: Heavy Strikes On Iran Continue, Israel Advances In Lebanon

  2. T20 World Cup 2026 Dispatch: NZ Crush SA To Storm Into Final, Finn Allen Slams Fastest T20 World Cup Century

  3. Subedaar Review | Anil Kapoor’s Action Drama Bites Off More Than It Wants To Chew

  4. Nepal Elections 2026: Old Guard Versus Gen-Z As Polling Takes Place Today

  5. Eid Amid Uncertainty: Jharkhand Families Struggle as Gulf Tensions Leave Loved Ones Stranded

  6. War In West Asia, Shockwaves In India: The Economic Fallout

  7. Barcelona Vs Atletico Madrid Preview, Copa Del Rey SF: Head-To-Head, Lineups, Live Streaming – All You Need To Know

  8. Selective Outrage, Double Standards, And The Erosion Of International Law