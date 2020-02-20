Dhurandhar 2 Yet To Be Submitted For Certification; Here's The Truth Behind Viral Certificate With Runtime And Rating

Recent reports claimed that Dhurandhar 2 has been certified U/A 16+ by the CBFC, and the runtime is six minutes shorter than the first instalment, which was 3 hours and 34 minutes. Here's the fact check.

Outlook Entertainment Desk
Updated on:
A still from Dhurandhar (2025)
Dhurandhar 2 runtime fact check Photo: YouTube
  • Recent reports claimed that Dhurandhar 2 is 208 minutes long. However, it is not true.

  • CBFC’s official website shows the certification details of Dhurandhar and not Dhurandhar 2.

  • The certification is for the television premiere of the Ranveer Singh-starrer.

Ranveer Singh-starrer Dhurandhar 2 is set for theatrical release on March 19, 2026, and will clash with Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-ups. Aditya Dhar's directorial opened to polarised reviews but emerged as the highest-grossing Hindi film of 2025. After the success of the first instalment, the audience has been waiting with bated breath for the second part. Amidst this, reports claimed that Dhurandhar 2 has been certified U/A 16+ by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC), and the runtime is six minutes shorter than the first instalment, which was 3 hours and 34 minutes.

Dhurandhar 2 rating and runtime clarified

As per a report in India Today, the new certificate, which is currently on the CBFC website, is not for Dhurandhar 2’s theatrical release but for the television premiere of the first part.

An industry source informed the portal that Dhurandhar 2 is not yet submitted for certification, as the team was busy shooting a few sequences until last week.

Jasmine Sandlas halts Delhi concert - Instagram
Dhurandhar Singer Jasmine Sandlas Halts Delhi Concert, Calls Out Men Harassing Women

BY Outlook Entertainment Desk

The certificate circulating online shows a different runtime from the film’s earlier certification.

The source explained that the sequel is being certified under the title Dhurandhar: The Revenge, which was mentioned in the earlier teaser clearance certificate. The recent viral certificate, dated February 9, shows only Dhurandhar, which clearly means it's for the first instalment, not part 2.

Dhurandhar runtime and certification for television

Dhurandhar initially had a runtime of 214 minutes. But the members of the Baloch community objected to certain dialogues, and following a plea, the film was edited and re-certified with a runtime of 208 minutes and 56 seconds. The television version has been chopped by a minute, and the latest runtime is 208 minutes, which means it is 3 hours and 28 minutes long.

The film's rating has been modified from ‘A’ to ‘UA 16+’ as it is necessary for a television broadcast, as ‘A’ certified content cannot be aired on TV without edits and re-certification. Unsuitable scenes or sequences for television audiences have been edited, and certain abuses are also muted.

Dhurandhar 2 Filming Has Allegedly Violated BMC Guidelines - Instagram
BMC Blacklists Aditya Dhar Production House Over Dhurandhar 2 Safety Row

BY Outlook Entertainment Desk

Dhurandhar is likely to premiere on television in the first week of March. Star Gold has acquired the satellite rights.

Published At:
