SRFTI Students’ Union Denounces CBFC Decision To Block Appu Soman’s Animated Short ‘Da’Lit Kids’

The film itself is formally restrained and politically precise. It follows Aravind, a Dalit schoolboy humiliated by his teacher for a minor error. Animation becomes a medium capable of rendering memory, humiliation and resistance within the same frame. To prevent such a film from screening is to regulate who may be seen and heard within public culture. India’s Constitution guarantees freedom of expression under Article 19(1)(a), subject to reasonable restrictions. When restriction arrives without reason, it ceases to appear reasonable. It appears disciplinary. The absence of explanation becomes its own statement. The SRFTI Students’ Union concluded their protest with a line that carries both urgency and inheritance: for cinema, for dignity, for liberation.