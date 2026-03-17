War In West Asia Enters Third Week: The World Feels The Impact
The war in West Asia, has severe consequences for the world — the effective closure of the Strait of Hormuz, the spike in oil prices, and the fears of a global energy shortage. It is also becoming obvious that America grossly underestimated Iran’s resilience and ability to expand the war. Israel, meanwhile, has escalated its conflict with Lebanon, targeting its capital Beirut even as Iran continues to target the UAE and other American allies.
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