War In West Asia Enters Third Week: The World Feels The Impact

The war in West Asia, has severe consequences for the world — the effective closure of the Strait of Hormuz, the spike in oil prices, and the fears of a global energy shortage. It is also becoming obvious that America grossly underestimated Iran’s resilience and ability to expand the war. Israel, meanwhile, has escalated its conflict with Lebanon, targeting its capital Beirut even as Iran continues to target the UAE and other American allies.

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Photos from the Mideast in the 2nd week of the Iran war
Fire and plumes of smoke rises after a drone struck a fuel tank forcing the temporary suspension of flights. near Dubai International Airport, in United Arab Emirates, early Monday, March 16, 2026. | Photo: AP
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Photos from the Mideast in the 2nd week of the Iran war
Children with a dog sit inside a cement pipe turned into a bomb shelter as air raid sirens warn of incoming Iranian missile strike in Michmoret, Israel, Saturday, March 14, 2026. | Photo: AP/Ariel Schalit
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Photos from the Mideast in the 2nd week of the Iran war
Fire and plumes of smoke rise from an oil facility in Fujairah, United Arab Emirates, Saturday, March 14, 2026. | Photo: AP/Altaf Qadri
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Photos from the Mideast in the 2nd week of the Iran war
Mourners react during the funeral ceremony for Gen. Ali Shamkhani, secretary of Iran's Defense Council and a senior adviser to the Supreme Leader who was killed in a strike, at the courtyard of the Imamzadeh Saleh shrine in Tehran, Iran, Saturday, March 14, 2026. | Photo: AP/Vahid Salemi
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Photos from the Mideast in the 2nd week of the Iran war
Rescue workers inspect an apartment damaged in an Israeli airstrike as thick smoke fills the building in the southern port city of Sidon, Lebanon, Saturday, March 14, 2026. Photos from the Mideast in the 2nd week of the Iran war
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Photos from the Mideast in the 2nd week of the Iran war
A man stands atop the rubble as smoke rises from a building destroyed in an Israeli airstrike in Dahiyeh, Beirut's southern suburbs, Lebanon, Saturday, March 14, 2026. | Photo: AP/Hassan Ammar
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Photos from the Mideast in the 2nd week of the Iran war
U.S. embassy personnel inspect the damage caused by a bombing in Baghdad, Saturday, March 14, 2026. | Photo: AP/Hadi Mizban
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Photos from the Mideast in the 2nd week of the Iran war
Rescue workers carry a severely injured man after pulling him from the rubble following a strike in southern Tehran, Iran, Friday, March 13, 2026. | Photo: AP/Sajjad Safari
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Photos from the Mideast in the 2nd week of the Iran war
Residents flee the site of an Israeli airstrike that hit an apartment building in the southern port city of Sidon, Lebanon, Friday, March 13, 2026. | Photo: AP/Mohammed Zaatari
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Photos from the Mideast in the 2nd week of the Iran war
People inspect the site of a destroyed branch of Al-Qard Al-Hassan, a non-bank financial institution run by Hezbollah, which was hit by an Israeli airstrike in central Beirut, Thursday, March 12, 2026. | PhotoL AP/Hussein Malla
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Photos from the Mideast in the 2nd week of the Iran war
A Muslim worker prays while kneeling on a rock in a river bed as he breaks from his work at a traditional charcoal production site in Sarkand, Iraq, Thursday, March 12, 2026. | Photo: AP/Leo Correa
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Photos from the Mideast in the 2nd week of the Iran war
A woman sits on rubble across from a residential building damaged last Sunday during the U.S.-Israeli air campaign in Tehran, Iran, Thursday, March 12, 2026. | Photo: AP/Vahid Salemi
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Photos from the Mideast in the 2nd week of the Iran war
A woman gathers belongings from her family's home after it was damaged by a projectile launched from Lebanon, in Haniel, central Israel, Thursday, March 12, 2026. | Photo: AP/Baz Ratner
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Photos from the Mideast in the 2nd week of the Iran war
Israeli authorities inspect homes damaged by a projectile launched from Lebanon, in Haniel, central Israel, Thursday, March 12, 2026. | Photo: AP/Baz Ratner
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Photos from the Mideast in the 2nd week of the Iran war
Smoke and flames rise from buildings following an Israeli airstrike in Dahiyeh, Beirut's southern suburbs, Lebanon, Wednesday, March 11, 2026. | Photo: AP/Bilal Hussein
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Photos from the Mideast in the 2nd week of the Iran war
Smoke rises from buildings following an Israeli airstrike in Dahiyeh, Beirut's southern suburbs, Lebanon, Wednesday, March 11, 2026. | Photo: AP/Bilal Hussein
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Photos from the Mideast in the 2nd week of the Iran war
People take cover in an underground bomb shelter as air raid sirens warn of incoming Iranian missile strike, in Ramat Gan, Israel, Wednesday, March 11, 2026. | Photo: AP/Oded Balilty
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Photos from the Mideast in the 2nd week of the Iran war
Rescue workers gather at the site where Israeli airstrikes hit apartments in Beirut, Lebanon, Wednesday, March 11, 2026. | Photo: AP/Hussein Malla
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Photos from the Mideast in the 2nd week of the Iran war
Motorbikes drive past a billboard depicting Iran’s late Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, center, handing the country’s flag to his son and successor Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei, right, as the late revolutionary founder Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini stands at left, in a square in downtown Tehran, Iran, Tuesday, March 10, 2026. | Photo: AP/Vahid Salemi
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Photos from the Mideast in the 2nd week of the Iran war
A man passes in front of a destroyed building that housed a branch of Al-Qard Al-Hassan, a non-bank financial institution run by Hezbollah, which was hit by an Israeli airstrike in Dahiyeh, Beirut's southern suburbs, Lebanon, Tuesday, March 10, 2026. | Photo: AP/Hussein Malla
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Photos from the Mideast in the 2nd week of the Iran war
Flames rise after an Israeli airstrike in Dahiyeh Beirut's southern suburbs, Monday, March 9, 2026. | Photo: AP/Hassan Ammar
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Photos from the Mideast in the 2nd week of the Iran war
Mourners carry the bodies of Hezbollah fighters who were killed by Israeli airstrikes during their funeral procession in Khraibeh village, eastern Lebanon, Sunday, March 8, 2026. | Photo: AP/Bilal Hussein
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Photos from the Mideast in the 2nd week of the Iran war
Two women from the Iranian Red Crescent Society stand as a thick plume of smoke from a U.S.-Israeli strike on an oil storage facility late Saturday rises in the sky in Tehran, Iran, Sunday, March 8, 2026. | Photo: AP/Vahid Salemi
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