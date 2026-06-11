Congress To Hold Key Strategy Meeting Today, Organisational Review On Agenda

The Indian National Congress will hold a key organisational and strategy meeting at its headquarters on Thursday under the chairmanship of party president Mallikarjun Kharge.
The meeting, scheduled for 11:30 am, will be attended by Congress general secretaries, state in-charges and Pradesh Congress Committee presidents, and is expected to focus on organisational performance, political strategy and preparations for upcoming elections.
The political changes ushered in after the recently concluded assembly elections which saw to of the strongest reginal parties in India get decimated will likely be under review.
After all in one of those states, the Congress is part of the government and in the other it has an opportunity to expand its presence.
The rumored closer collaboration between Mamata Banerjee and the grand old party, which the ex-West Bengal CM left three decades ago, could also be discussed among senior party functionaries.
Organisational Review And Restructuring
The meeting will begin with a review of the party's Organisation Building Campaign, followed by an assessment of the performance of general secretaries, in-charges and state presidents based on their respective report cards.
According to party sources, discussions are also expected on possible organisational changes aimed at strengthening accountability and ensuring future appointments are guided by performance evaluations.
Reports submitted by party secretaries may also be reviewed, with indications that a significant number of secretaries could face removal as part of a broader restructuring exercise.
Political Issues And Protest Plans
Senior leaders are expected to deliberate on a range of political issues, including alleged examination paper leaks, inflation, farmers' concerns, foreign policy matters and what the party describes as the misuse of state institutions against the opposition.
The Congress leadership is also likely to discuss a nationwide agitation programme and formulate a roadmap for protests on these issues.
The meeting will additionally focus on electoral strategy in states scheduled to go to polls in the coming months.
(Inputs from ANI)