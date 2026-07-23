The Himachal Pradesh Police have arrested two drug suppliers from Punjab who were operating separate chitta (adulterated heroin) supply networks linked to cases registered in the Shimla district, police said on Thursday.
The accused have been identified as Sahil Sharma, a resident of Ludhiana, and Sukhdeep Singh alias Jais Gill from Amritsar.
Shimla Additional Superintendent of Police (City) Mehar Panwar said the arrests were made following investigations into two separate NDPS cases registered in Shimla district.
"In the first case registered on July 15, police had arrested three Punjab residents named Dimple Singh, Akash and Ankit Kumar with 21 grams of chitta in Shimla. A case under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985, was subsequently registered and investigation was initiated," she said.
The probe revealed that the contraband had allegedly been procured from Sahil Sharma, the main supplier, with whom he was in constant touch. Based on these findings, a police team was dispatched to Ludhiana, where Sahil was arrested from his residence, the ASP said.
She further said that in another case registered under the NDPS Act in Chirgaon on July 20, police arrested Maninder Singh, a resident of Amritsar, with 16 grams of heroin.
"During interrogation, Maninder disclosed that he had purchased the contraband from Sukhdeep Singh, the main supplier of the network. Acting on the information, a police team was dispatched to and Sukhdeep was arrested" she said.
Panwar further said investigations in both cases are continuing, and police are examining the involvement of other individuals connected to the two interstate drug trafficking networks.