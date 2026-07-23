Civil Rights Organisation Seeks Probe Into Police's Role Against CJP Protesters

A civil rights organisation has demanded an investigation into the conduct of security forces dealing with protesters during the "Chalo Sansad' march organised by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) here on Monday.
The outfit, Jan Hastakshep, has said the alleged use of pellet guns, shock batons and tear-gas shells against students demanding accountability from the government for "irregularities" in the NEET and other examinations constituted an "attack" on freedom of expression.
The Delhi Police has denied using pellet guns, while the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) is yet to respond to these charges.
The organisation has accused the government of "crushing" the protest of students and youngsters as it wants to avoid accountability for paper leaks.
"Who is responsible for the suicide of nearly 20 students who appeared in the NEET this year? The country today wants answers to these questions," it has said in a statement.