No Plan To Crack Down On Jantar Mantar Protest Tonight: Delhi Police

Earlier in the day, Kejriwal in a post on X said, "Order to close all shops in CP by 6:30 PM this evening and intense security. Piles of ambulances. Will the central government once again attack its students at Jantar Mantar today?" The New Delhi Traders Association (NDTA), citing the prevailing situation in and around the area, advised all offices, shops and restaurants at Connaught Place to close their establishments by 6:30 pm on Thursday.