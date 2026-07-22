Work Permit Row: Canada’s Portage College Asks Indian Students To Seek Legal Advice Amid Protests

"Portage College is aware that some graduates of certain non-credit programs have received refusals of their Post-Graduation Work Permit (PGWP) applications, including applications that included a letter issued by the College. Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) assesses each application individually and is solely responsible for determining eligibility and issuing immigration decisions. Portage College does not make immigration decisions, act as a representative in individual immigration matters, participate in legal proceedings on behalf of students, or guarantee that a program, document, or letter will result in any particular immigration outcome," the statement said as reported by Times of India.