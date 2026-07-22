Indian Students In Canada Protest After Post-Graduation Work Permit Refusals

Indian students at Portage College have been protesting after receiving refusals for Post-Graduation Work Permits (PGWPs).
The college said it does not determine immigration outcomes and has advised students to seek legal immigration assistance.
Students claim they enrolled in eligible programmes but were later affected by changes to work permit eligibility criteria.
A group of Indian students studying at Portage College in Canada has been protesting after their applications for Post-Graduation Work Permits (PGWPs) were rejected, with many alleging that changes to eligibility rules have left them unable to remain and work in the country despite completing their studies.
In a statement issued on July 20, Portage College said it was aware that graduates from certain non-credit programmes had received refusals for PGWP applications, including applications that contained supporting letters issued by the institution. The college said it is in communication with Canadian immigration authorities and advised affected students to seek guidance from authorised immigration lawyers or Regulated Canadian Immigration Consultants while it gathers further information.
The institution reiterated that it does not make immigration decisions and that the authority to assess PGWP applications lies solely with Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC). It also stated that it cannot guarantee that enrolment in a programme, or any document issued by the college, will result in a successful immigration outcome.
The dispute centres on the eligibility criteria for Canada's Post-Graduation Work Permit programme. Since late June 2026, international students, many of them from India, have reported receiving refusal letters stating that the programmes they completed do not qualify for work authorisation because they are classified as non-credit programmes.
According to the refusal notices cited by students, the completed programme "does not meet the criteria for work authorization under R205(c)(ii)," leading to applications being refused under section R200(1)(c)(ii) of Canada's immigration regulations.
Students have contested the decision, saying they enrolled in Portage College between 2023 and 2024 after verifying that both the institution and their chosen programmes appeared on the list of designated institutions eligible for post-study work permits. They said they paid annual tuition fees exceeding CAD 15,000 with the expectation that completing their studies would make them eligible to work in Canada after graduation.
The protesting students further allege that IRCC modified information relating to programme eligibility on its website without publishing the changes in the Canada Gazette. They argue that the revised interpretation is now being applied retrospectively to students who had already begun or completed their courses under earlier eligibility conditions.
As demonstrations continue, students have maintained that their immediate demand is not permanent residency but the opportunity to obtain work permits after investing significant financial resources in their education. They say the inability to secure PGWPs places them at risk of having to leave Canada despite completing their academic programmes.
Meanwhile, Canadian immigration consultant Dimple Verma has launched a petition seeking public support for the affected international students. Portage College has stated that it will continue engaging with immigration authorities while advising students to pursue independent legal guidance regarding their individual cases.