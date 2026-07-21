Honey Singh Backs CJP Student Protest, Postpones Moonlight Teaser In Solidarity

Honey Singh postponed Moonlight teaser citing nationwide student protest sentiments and solidarity.
The rapper supported CJP protesters demanding education reforms and accountability over alleged NEET irregularities.
Several celebrities, including Diljit Dosanjh and Shabana Azmi, publicly backed the student movement.
Honey Singh has expressed support for students participating in the CJP-led protests and announced that the teaser of his upcoming song Moonlight has been postponed. The rapper made the decision after clashes erupted during the Chalo Sansad march in Delhi, where protesters demanding education reforms and action over the alleged NEET paper leak were dispersed by police using lathi-charge and tear gas.
Honey Singh postpones Moonlight teaser
Earlier, Honey Singh had announced through Instagram Stories that the teaser of Moonlight would be released on Tuesday. However, following reports of students allegedly being injured during the protest, he shared a fresh message expressing solidarity with the youth.
Earlier, Honey Singh had announced through Instagram Stories that the teaser of Moonlight would be released on Tuesday. However, following reports of students allegedly being injured during the protest, he shared a fresh message expressing solidarity with the youth.
The demonstrations were organised after students and activists marched from Jantar Mantar towards Parliament, demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, justice for students affected by the alleged NEET examination irregularities and broader reforms in India's education system.
Celebrities continue backing the CJP protest
Honey Singh joins a growing list of film personalities supporting the movement. Shabana Azmi marched alongside protesters, while Riteish Deshmukh, Vir Das and Sonakshi Sinha publicly expressed solidarity through social media.
Diljit Dosanjh also posted in support of the students, stating that they should not have been treated in such a manner and urging the authorities to listen to their demands. In a separate post, he recalled being labelled "anti-national" after supporting the farmers' protest and said he had faced backlash and legal problems because of his earlier stand.
The widespread support from celebrities has come after the clashes during the Chalo Sansad march intensified the nationwide debate surrounding education reforms and the alleged examination irregularities.